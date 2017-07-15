Here's A List Of Fruits You Should Never Mix

Not all food combinations are safe. Some may have side effects too. Yes, it applies to certain fruits and vegetables.

For example, oranges and carrots should not be consumed together. You can eat two different sweet fruits together only if they don't contain any acid. For example, water melon, apples and plums can be eaten together.

Grapefruit, lemons, oranges, blueberries, grapes and kiwis contain acid (citrus) and therefore, they shouldn't be randomly combined with any other fruit.

Raspberries, mangoes, apples and strawberries are semi acidic. Avocado, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, and coconuts are considered neutral. So, they can be eaten together.

Now, here are some combinations to totally avoid.

Milk+Pineapple When you consume milk and pineapple together, you may suffer certain side effects like nausea, infections, diarrhea, headaches and even stomach pain. The combination of bromelain and lactic acid may not go well. Carrot+Orange If you are suffering from digestive issues, this combo can make them worse. Yes, acid reflux, heartburn and even kidney issues could be among the side effects of this combination. Pudding+Banana Your body may find it tough to digest both of them together. So, you may feel drowsy or foggy for some time. Also, this combo may prove toxic.

Banana+Guava Nausea, headache, acidosis and gas problem are some side effects of this combo. Lemon+Papaya Some sources claim that this combination could even cause hemoglobin issues and make one anemic! Milk+Orange The problem with having milk, orange juice and cereals together is that your body may be unable to digest them together. Vegetables+Fruits Both fruits and vegetable are healthy. But that doesn't mean that you can eat them in one go. Fruits contain sugar and take longer to digest. When you eat vegetables also along with them, the digestive system may slow down and cause gas problems, diarrhea and headaches too.