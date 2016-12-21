What Happens When You Drink Bottle Gourd (Laukee) Juice With Ginger?

Do you wish to be hale and hearty for a longer time, without the intervention of modern medications? If yes, then you must know that there are certain powerful homemade drinks that can help boost your health naturally!

As young kids, our parents would have advised us to eat enough vegetables and fruits, so that we can prevent certain disorders.

And they had a good reason to advise us that way, because it is a fact that natural ingredients like fruits and vegetables are extremely nutritious.

A number of natural ingredients found in our kitchens can help treat a number of disorders and also prevent a few diseases, by keeping the cells of our body well nourished.

Did you know that the mixture of bottle gourd and ginger juice comes with more than 7 health benefits?

Just take a few pieces of freshly cut bottle gourd and a few pieces of ginger and add them to a blender along with some water to obtain a juice; now strain the juice and your health remedy is ready for consumption.

Consume this remedy every morning, on an empty stomach. Have a look at some of the health benefits of this home remedy.