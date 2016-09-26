What Happens When You Drink Tulsi Water With Turmeric Every Morning?

If you are one among the hundreds of frustrated people who are tired of running to expensive doctors every time they fall sick, then it is time you sought the help of natural health drinks!

Yes, we understand how hard it can be to make time to go to a doctor, even for minor ailments and empty your pockets at the hospital.

While it is a fact that seeking a doctor's advice is important, it is also true that we must try to improve our health naturally, so that we can prevent getting a number ailments.

Our kitchens and gardens hold a number of powerful natural ingredients that can infuse our body with rich nutrients and minerals that can keep various ailments at bay, and they can also treat certain disorders.

Did you know that the mixture of tulsi and turmeric come with a number of health benefits?

Just heat some water in a pan, add a few leaves of tulsi (basil) and a teaspoon of turmeric to the pan, turn off the heat, pour the mixture into a cup, your drink is now ready.

Have a look at the benefits of tulsi and haldi mixture, here.