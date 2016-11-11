What Happens When You Drink Carrot Juice With Egg Yolk?

If you are someone who wants to make your way to health, the natural way, then there are certain homemade health drinks that you can try!

When we were younger, most of us would have been extremely fussy about eating vegetables and fruits.

Surely, we would remember those instances when our parents had to literally force-feed us with healthy food.

Well, as we grew up, we realized the importance of eating healthy.

Also, when we experience health complications and ailments and find out that our unhealthy diet was the reason for their occurrence, it helps us in realising the value of a healthy diet!

Did you know that by including a healthy amount of vegetables, fruits, lean meat, eggs and other such natural ingredients, in our diet, we can ward off many diseases?

Just grind a few pieces of carrot in a blender to obtain the juice, now mix two tablespoons of egg yolk to a cup of carrot juice and stir well; consume this drink every morning on an empty stomach.

Have a look at the various health benefits of the carrot juice and egg yolk mixture, here.

1. Promotes Healthy Skin

As this natural health drink is infused with many essential nutrients and minerals, it can give you a healthy, spotless complexion, when consumed regularly.

2. Improves Eyesight

This mixture of carrot and egg yolk is rich in vitamins E and A, so it strengthens the optic nerves, and hence improves the health of our eyes.

3. Treats Anaemia

This herbal health drink boosts the blood flow and improves the production of red blood cells, thus treating the condition called anaemia effectively.

4. Promotes Muscle Growth

This combination of egg yolk and carrot juice has the ability to promote the growth of healthy muscles, as it is rich in protein. It can be a great drink for body-builders.

5. Treats Depression

By nourishing your brain cells and increasing the production of serotonin in your brain, this natural health drink can treat depression and anxiety.

6. Prevents Stroke

As this homemade health drink keeps the blood flow to the brain healthy and reduces the risk of blood clotting, it is known to prevent conditions like stroke.

7. Keeps You Fuller

This mixture of carrot juice and egg yolk has the ability to make you feel fuller throughout the day, thus keeping hunger pangs and binge eating at bay.