Strawberries: Nutritional Health Benefits & How To Consume

The red, juicy and succulent strawberries surely make for a sweet summer treat. They are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds which benefit your overall health [1] .

Strawberry is a heart-shaped fruit which belongs to the rose family. Other fruits which belong to this family include apples, peaches, apricots, pears, almonds, blackberries, raspberries, plums, cherries, and so on.

Strawberries grow in bushes and they are of different varieties:

June bearing strawberries - They are the most common variety and produce the largest variety of strawberries.

- They are the most common variety and produce the largest variety of strawberries. Day-neutral strawberry - The produce is good in the first year as soon as they are planted.

- The produce is good in the first year as soon as they are planted. Everbearing strawberries - This variety produces two harvests a year, one in the spring and the one in the late summer.

Nutritional Value Of Strawberries

100 g of raw strawberries contain 90.95 g water, 32 kcal energy and they also contain:

0.67 g protein

0.30 g fat

7.68 g carbohydrate

2.0 g fibre

4.89 g sugar

16 mg calcium

0.41 mg iron

13 mg magnesium

24 mg phosphorus

153 mg potassium

1 mg sodium

0.14 mg zinc

58.8 mg vitamin C

0.024 mg thiamine

0.022 mg riboflavin

0.386 mg niacin

0.047 mg vitamin B6

24 mcg folate

12 IU vitamin A

0.29 mg vitamin E

2.2 mcg vitamin K

Health Benefits Of Strawberries

1. Protect the heart

Strawberries are packed with heart-healthy antioxidants like ellagic acid, ellagitannins, anthocyanins, catechin, and quercetin. All these antioxidants reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and protect the heart against bad cholesterol. According to a study, women who consume 3 servings of strawberries or blueberries per week have a lower risk of heart attack [2] .

Strawberries also lower oxidative stress and inflammation, improve LDL oxidation, lipid peroxidation, total plasma antioxidant capacity, and glucose metabolism [3] , [4] .

2. Regulate blood pressure

The high potassium content in strawberries can help lower high blood pressure [5] . People with low potassium levels have an increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and kidney stones [6] .

3. Prevent cancer

The high amount of antioxidants in strawberries has the ability to fight against free radicals, inhibit tumour growth and reduce inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that strawberries can prevent oral and liver cancer [7] , [8] . This is due to the presence of ellagic acid and ellagitannins which stop the growth of cancer cells.

4. Control blood sugar

Strawberries are a good source of fibre, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels. This fruit is also a low glycemic index food, making it the best choice for diabetics. A study showed that fisetin, a compound found abundantly in strawberries reduced the complications of diabetes like kidney disease and neuropathy [9] .

Another study also showed that strawberries slow down the digestion of glucose and lower glucose and insulin levels [10] .

5. Aid in weight loss

As strawberries are a good source of dietary fibre; they provide a feeling of fullness after consumption. This, in turn, reduces appetite and body fat, all of which contribute to weight loss. This may be particularly helpful for people who are obese or overweight [11] .

6. Boost immunity

Strawberries are high in vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant which strengthens the immune system, by warding off common infections and illnesses [12] .

7. Prevent constipation

Strawberries are loaded with water and fibre that keep the body hydrated and promote regular bowel movements. Fibre is essential because it prevents constipation and adds bulk to the stool.

8. Improve brain function

Strawberries are high in flavonoids, especially anthocyanins, which are known to help improve brain function. According to a study, an increased intake of strawberries was linked to slower rates of cognitive decline [13] . A rise in cognitive decline leads to Alzheimer's disease.

9. Reduce inflammation

One of the benefits of strawberry is it lowers high blood levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a substance produced by the liver causing inflammation in the body. Women who consumed more than 16 strawberries a week were 14 per cent less likely to have increased C-reactive protein levels, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health [14] .

10. Assist in eye health

The presence of vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, and zinc in strawberries can prevent all types of eye problems including dry eyes, macular degeneration, and vision defects. Studies show that antioxidants in strawberries can protect the eyes from free radical scavenging activity [15] .

11. Relieve arthritis

Strawberries prevent arthritis symptoms such as accumulation of toxic substances and acids in the body, drying up the lubricating fluids from joints, and degeneration of muscles and tissues. The Arthritis Foundation recommends having strawberries per week to reduce arthritis and gout.

12. Protect against neural tube defects

Strawberries are a great source of folate or folic acid which is an important nutrient to have during pregnancy. Pregnant women should eat strawberries to protect against neural tube defects in infants.

13. Help in teeth whitening

Strawberries contain an enzyme called malic acid which helps remove tooth stains and whitens your teeth. Try mashing up strawberries and rubbing them on your teeth with the help of your toothbrush.

14. Enhance skin and hair health

Extreme sun exposure to ultraviolet rays leads to inflammation, oxidative stress, DNA damage and alteration of cellular molecular pathways which is responsible for skin photoageing, erythema, hyperplasia, and cancer. Strawberry-based formulations work as a preventive tool for the prevention of UVA exposure-induced skin diseases [16] .

The presence of vitamin C in strawberries aids in iron absorption and promotes hair growth.

Side Effects Of Strawberries

Strawberry allergy is very common in young children. These fruits contain a protein that can cause symptoms in people who are sensitive to pollen-food allergy [17] .

Ways To Add Strawberries Into Your Diet

Add some diced strawberries to your chicken or green salad.

Add sliced strawberries to plain Greek yogurt and drizzle some honey over it.

Use strawberries as a topping on waffles, oatmeal and pancakes.

You can either eat fresh strawberries or blend them into a smoothie with other fruits.

You can also make strawberry cake, strawberry muffin, strawberry mousse, or strawberry pie.

Strawberries can be added to your tea as well. You just need to add tea leaves and a cup of sliced strawberries to boiling water. Allow it to simmer for 5 minutes, strain the tea and drink it

Strawberry Recipes

1. Strawberry salad with grilled shrimp [18]

Ingredients:

2 cups baby spinach

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups arugula

3 tbsp pecans

2 small sliced green onions

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

453.59 grams grilled shrimps

For dressing:

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey mustard

1 tbsp fresh chopped basil

Salt and pepper according to taste

Method:

Combine all the salad ingredients (except shrimp) in a large bowl and toss it.

Whisk the vinegar and mustard together in a separate bowl, and slowly whisk in olive oil. Add basil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

While serving in a plate, add the salad, then place the grilled shrimp on top and lastly drizzle the dressing over it.

2. Strawberry smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup skimmed milk

8 strawberries

1 tsp honey

½ cup plain yogurt

2 tsp vanilla extract

Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

In a blender add all the ingredients and blend to a smooth mixture.

If adding ice, add it now and blend again.

Serve and enjoy.

How To Select And Store Strawberries

Select fresh strawberries that aren't bruised. Choose the ones which are red and fragrant.

Strawberries are perishable so, it should be consumed within a few days.

You can store the strawberries in an airtight container in the fridge for 2 to 3 days.

Do not store strawberries in room temperature or expose them to sunlight.

