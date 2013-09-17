10 Types Of Dals And Their Health Benefits

Pulses (दाल) and their Health benefit | lentils | Daal | दाल खाने के फायदे | Boldsky

Dals are very commonly used in the Indian cuisine. It is hard to find an Indian household that does not stock up different types dals. As dals have to prepared on a daily basis, we need to have a lot of dals on board to maintain the variety. Besides dals are types of pulses that have many nutritional values. The health benefits of dals in general is that they are very rich in proteins.

As many Indians are vegetarians, these different types of pulses provide them with main source of vegan proteins. That is why, all the different types of dals are very important for the typical Indian diet. Apart from the general health benefits of dals, each type of dal has its own set of nutritional values. So it is advisable to have a mix of all these dals in your diet.

Some types of dals are healthier when compared to others. For example, the black gram dal and moong dal are hailed has the healthiest among the dals. Others like masoor dal have health benefits too but they also have some side effects. For example, masoor dal raises your uric acid levels so you must limit its consumption.

So here are some types of dals and their exclusive health benefits.

Moong Dal Moong dal is a dieter friendly dal. This type of dal has minimal calorie and is a rich source of iron and potassium. Bengal Gram Dal Chana dal or Bengal gram dal is one of the richest vegan source of dietary proteins. It is also rich in trace minerals like copper, manganese etc. Having this dal helps keep diabetes at bay. Masoor Dal Masoor dal is very good for people suffering from bile reflux, and it also improves the blood circulation in the body. Kabooli Dal Kabooli dal is a special variety of pulses that helps to increase haemoglobin levels as it is rich in iron and folic acid. Urad Dal If its proteins you want from your meal, then opt for urad dal. This dal is one of the richest sources of proteins and Vitamin B. Toor Dal Toor dal is one of the most popular dals eaten in India. This dal has immense amounts of complex dietary fibres that helps to regularise bowel movements. Green Moong Dal This is basically the green coloured moong dal that is not as common as the split variety. This type of dal has ample reserves of calcium and very little calories. This variety of pulses is good for your bones. Lobiya Dal Lobiya dal or black eyed peas are rich in proteins and rich in an important trace mineral zinc. There are very few vegan sources of zinc that is essential for men. Green Sprouts Sprouts can be any kind of dal that has been soaked in water and sprouted. These special types of dals are eaten raw or cooked as a side dish in India. They are rich in enzymes and the dietary fibres in them helps to avoid constipation. Soya Dal Soyabean dal is a new addition to the long list of dals. It contains high amounts of protein and essential Vitamin D for your bones.

