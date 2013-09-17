ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

10 Types Of Dals And Their Health Benefits

By Staff
Pulses (दाल) and their Health benefit | lentils | Daal | दाल खाने के फायदे | Boldsky

Dals are very commonly used in the Indian cuisine. It is hard to find an Indian household that does not stock up different types dals. As dals have to prepared on a daily basis, we need to have a lot of dals on board to maintain the variety. Besides dals are types of pulses that have many nutritional values. The health benefits of dals in general is that they are very rich in proteins.

As many Indians are vegetarians, these different types of pulses provide them with main source of vegan proteins. That is why, all the different types of dals are very important for the typical Indian diet. Apart from the general health benefits of dals, each type of dal has its own set of nutritional values. So it is advisable to have a mix of all these dals in your diet.

Some types of dals are healthier when compared to others. For example, the black gram dal and moong dal are hailed has the healthiest among the dals. Others like masoor dal have health benefits too but they also have some side effects. For example, masoor dal raises your uric acid levels so you must limit its consumption.

So here are some types of dals and their exclusive health benefits.

Array

Moong Dal

Moong dal is a dieter friendly dal. This type of dal has minimal calorie and is a rich source of iron and potassium.

Array

Bengal Gram Dal

Chana dal or Bengal gram dal is one of the richest vegan source of dietary proteins. It is also rich in trace minerals like copper, manganese etc. Having this dal helps keep diabetes at bay.

Array

Masoor Dal

Masoor dal is very good for people suffering from bile reflux, and it also improves the blood circulation in the body.

Array

Kabooli Dal

Kabooli dal is a special variety of pulses that helps to increase haemoglobin levels as it is rich in iron and folic acid.

Array

Urad Dal

If its proteins you want from your meal, then opt for urad dal. This dal is one of the richest sources of proteins and Vitamin B.

Array

Toor Dal

Toor dal is one of the most popular dals eaten in India. This dal has immense amounts of complex dietary fibres that helps to regularise bowel movements.

Array

Green Moong Dal

This is basically the green coloured moong dal that is not as common as the split variety. This type of dal has ample reserves of calcium and very little calories. This variety of pulses is good for your bones.

Array

Lobiya Dal

Lobiya dal or black eyed peas are rich in proteins and rich in an important trace mineral zinc. There are very few vegan sources of zinc that is essential for men.

Array

Green Sprouts

Sprouts can be any kind of dal that has been soaked in water and sprouted. These special types of dals are eaten raw or cooked as a side dish in India. They are rich in enzymes and the dietary fibres in them helps to avoid constipation.

Array

Soya Dal

Soyabean dal is a new addition to the long list of dals. It contains high amounts of protein and essential Vitamin D for your bones.

You May Also Like To Read Some Bizarre Stories From Around The World

Have You Heard About Onion Halwa? Here Are Bizarre Things That Indians Eat!

Can You Believe What The World's Costliest Coffee Is Made Of?

Unbelievably Bizarre Eating Addictions That People Have

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
14 Common Acne Myths Debunked!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue