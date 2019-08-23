ENGLISH

    'Malaria No More India' Launches 'India Against Mosquito' Campaign

    By

    On this World Mosquito Day, Malaria No More India launched its flagship campaign 'India Against Mosquito' which aims at building mass awareness and promoting innovative solutions for controlling the mosquitoes.

    Every year on 20 August, World Mosquito Day is observed to commemorate British doctor Sir Ronald Ross' discovery that female mosquitoes spread malaria among human beings.

    The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Director of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. He focused on Malaria No More India's efforts to increase awareness and promote community action against the mosquito. An increase in mass awareness and practical approaches to manage the vector can go a long way in eliminating the mosquito-borne diseases from the country.

    Dr Sanjeev Gaikwad, Malaria No More India Country Director, said that the new and traditional media along with the celebrities will play a huge role in making India Against Mosquito campaign a national movement.

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals, which caused 438000 deaths in 2015. It causes diseases such as zika, chikungunya, dengue, malaria, West Nile virus, and yellow fever.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
