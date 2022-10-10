Just In
- 9 min ago 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And More Aced The Red Carpet Fashion
- 1 hr ago Karva Chauth 2022: Is It Safe To Fast During Pregnancy? Dos And Don'ts For Pregnant Women During Karva Chauth
- 1 hr ago Vegetarian Diet = Depression? What Does The Study Say?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Huge Discounts On Best-Selling Mixer Grinders From Top Brands
Don't Miss
- Movies World Mental Health Day 2022: Dear Zindagi To Chhichhore, Bollywood Films That Dealt With The ‘Taboo Topic'
- News Online portal for artisans to participate in Dilli Haat like marketing events
- Finance Airbus, Air France Face, Criminal Trial Over Rio-Paris Crash
- Sports Brighton midfielder Mwepu forced to retire due to hereditary heart condition
- Technology Google Chrome Is ‘Most Unsafe’ Web Browser, Apple Safari Has Lowest Risk: Which Is The Safest In 2022?
- Automobiles U-Boat Worx Nautilus Is A Marine Masterpiece - Yacht And A Submarine At The Same Time
- Travel Cappadocia's Cones: An Otherworldly Natural Wonder You Won't Believe Exists
- Education Political Journey of Mulayam Singh Yadav 1939-2022
India Has One Of The Least Health Freedoms In The World, Says Study - What Does It Imply?
A study has placed India among the top 10 countries with the least health freedoms worldwide. In addition, the study reveals which countries have the greatest and worst health freedoms, such as access to abortions, euthanasia legality, access to universal healthcare, and the legality of medicinal cannabis.
What Is Health Freedom?
"Health freedom" advocates believe that nutritional supplements and natural foods should be available to everyone. Some supporters also oppose government mandates regarding vaccinations and water fluoridation.
Generally, the health freedom movement advocates increased patient access to alternative healthcare treatments. Health freedom advocates criticise government restrictions on the practice of complementary and alternative medicine by unlicensed practitioners, among other things [1].
India Has One Of The Least Health Freedoms In The World
With a health freedom score of 4.38, India ranks ninth globally. You must be at least 21 years old to legally purchase alcohol in India, the world's highest age requirement. Furthermore, cannabis consumption is prohibited in Indian society. While India is one of the seven countries with the weakest abortion restrictions, an individual's socioeconomic status can be sufficient for an abortion to be allowed [2].
As part of its analysis of health freedom globally, the study compared some of the most important differences in health freedom across 50 different countries from around the world, including:
- tobacco restrictions
- alcohol restrictions
- laws around recreational and medicinal cannabis
- abortion laws
- access to universal healthcare
- laws around euthanasia
- paid maternity leave.
In India, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase alcohol. In addition, there were 13 countries where medicinal cannabis is still fully illegal, all located in Europe and Asia (India).
The majority of countries in the study placed no restrictions on the availability of abortions, indicating that a more liberal approach is the most widely used approach worldwide. However, even though abortions are freely available in many countries, ethical concerns restrict their availability in many other parts of the world [3].
While factors like tobacco and alcohol restrictions indicate a positive outlook on the country's healthcare, laws around euthanasia, paid maternity leave, etc., were a few of the factors contributing to India's low ranking in health freedom.
Human dignity lies at the heart of equality and freedom from discrimination in implementing human rights, including medical care [4][5].
According to the laws surrounding healthcare in India, the State shall regard the improvement of public health as among its primary duties, as well as raising the level of nutrition and living standards of its people. In particular, the State shall take steps to ensure that intoxicating drinks and drugs which are harmful to health are prohibited except for medicinal purposes.
On A Final Note...
Despite the government's efforts to restrict the sale of intoxicating beverages and drugs injurious to health, there remains a socioeconomic gap and a lack of awareness when it comes to improving public health, nutrition, and standard of living for its citizens as one of its primary responsibilities - and this study highlights the same.
- wellnessExpert Article: 8 Evils To Win Over This Dussehra For Perfect Mental Well-Being
- wellnessOld Age Is A Risk Factor For Pneumonia Due To The Omicron Variant: Study
- relationshipReasons Why Crying Could Determine Your Strengths, Not Weaknesses
- disorders cureActor Ajith Kumar Tweets ‘Protect Your Ears': Know More About Hearing Disorder Tinnitus
- wellnessExpert Article: Managing Digestive System Disease Naturally In Rainy Season
- offer of the dayCervical Pillow, Ankle Support, Weighing Machine, Wheelchair And More Health Products On Sale: Up To 60% Off
- wellnessEvery Seven Years Comes With A New Life Challenge: What Happens To Us During These Phases?
- zodiac signsBest Yoga Poses For 12 Zodiac Signs
- nutritionAre Rice Cakes Healthy? Do They Help With Weight Loss?
- wellnessUnstable Weather And Heavy Rains Leave Bangaloreans Feeling Feverish With A Sore Throat - Here's Why
- wellnessMinor Daily Things You Do That Are Bad For Your Health: No 8 Is Surprising!
- wellness'Tobacco Causes Painful Death': New Health Warning From December 1 On Tobacco Packs