What Causes Yellow Semen And How To Treat It

Healthy semen is normally white or whitish-grey in colour, but if you see a change in semen colour you may have a reason to worry.

Sometimes producing unusual coloured semen like red, green, brown, pink or yellow can be a cause of concern due to an underlying condition. In this article, we will write about what causes yellow semen and how to treat it.

What Causes Yellow Semen

1. Jaundice

Usually, jaundice causes the skin and eyes to appear yellow, however, this condition can also affect the colour of your semen too. Jaundice occurs when the liver is unable to break down bilirubin [1] .

2. Prostate infection

If your semen colour appears to be yellowish-green in colour, it could be a symptom of prostate infection. Prostate infection occurs when the bacteria in the urine leak into the prostate and the symptoms include cloudy urine, pain in the lower back, painful ejaculation and frequent urination [2] .

3. Urine in the semen

Semen travels through the urethra, a tube that carries urine and sperm out of the body. Sometimes while urinating, little urine can get left behind in the urethra and it can get combined with the semen as it passes out of the penis. When the urine and semen get mixed up it may make the semen look yellow.

4. Leukocytospermia

Excess production of white blood cells in the semen causes the semen to appear yellow in colour, a condition called leukocytospermia. This condition can weaken and destroy the sperm, which could further lead to infertility [3] .

5. Sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, herpes or gonorrhoea causes the semen to appear yellow in colour [4] .

6. Lifestyle changes

Drinking alcohol, consuming tobacco and certain medications can change the colour of the semen making it yellow. Also eating sulphur-rich foods such as onions, garlic and chives can cause yellow semen.

Symptoms Of Yellow Semen

Fever

Pain

Problems with sexual function

Blood in the urine

Foul semen

When To See A Doctor

In most cases, yellow semen is temporary and usually goes away on its own. Consult a doctor, if the semen remains yellow for more than a week.

Treatment Of Yellow Semen

The treatment will start depending on the underlying cause of yellow semen. If an STI or prostate infection is causing yellow semen, antibiotics will be prescribed.

If yellow semen is due to leukocytospermia, the doctor will prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines and antibiotics.

To Conclude...

If you notice a change in semen colour it might be alarming at first, but remember it could be temporary. However, if you are facing other symptoms along with yellow coloured semen, talk to your doctor immediately.

