Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Deadliest Diseases In India: Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention

1. COVID-19 In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared Coronaviruses a pandemic. Coronavirus originated in China and have since become one of the deadliest diseases in modern times. Although the pandemic began in 2019, COVID continues to be prevalent even in 2022. Symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, sore throat, runny nose, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle aches, chest pain, and pink eye. There are several ways in which Covid-19 can spread from person to person, including coughing, sneezing, breathing, inhaling droplets in the air, and touching. It can also be spread by touching. Avoid close contact with the sick, maintain a safe distance, wash hands regularly, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to cover your face when you leave the house, avoid touching your eyes or nose with dirty hands, and stay home as much as possible.

2. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) The disease is among the top 10 causes of death in India and includes heart-related diseases. CVD symptoms include pain in the chest, shortness of breath, numbness in the arms and legs, discomfort in the chest, and pain in other parts of the body such as the neck, back, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, etc. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) are caused by high tobacco consumption, a lack of physical activity, poor diet, hereditary factors, existing diseases such as hypertension and high cholesterol, obesity, and the presence of a family history of this disease. It is possible to prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) by staying physically active, exercising regularly, keeping an eye on your weight, curbing your smoking habit, keeping an eye on your blood pressure and cholesterol, and eating foods that contain fiber, potassium, magnesium, and other nutrients.

3. Stroke One of the most dangerous diseases in the country is stroke, which occurs when an artery in the brain is blocked. Stroke symptoms include numbness in the arms, legs, or face, headaches, difficulty seeing (one eye or both eyes), difficulty walking, and difficulty communicating People with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are at greater risk for strokes, as are those who are chain smokers, those who have suffered a brain haemorrhage, and those with heart disease. To prevent strokes, quit smoking, control blood pressure, follow a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly, limit alcohol consumption, consume high fibre and low fat foods.

4. Diabetes A serious metabolic disorder, diabetes can affect anyone - regardless of age and gender. It is caused by an increase in the blood sugar levels that can trigger several undesirable symptoms that can affect their health and life. Diabetes is of two types: Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Diabetes symptoms include extreme hunger, weight loss without reason, fatigue, thirst all the time, and frequent urination. A number of factors contribute to diabetes, including unhealthy eating habits, inactivity, high blood pressure, and obesity. The prevention of diabetes includes regular exercise, avoiding an inactive lifestyle, eating nutritious meals, avoiding smoking, and eating a fiber-rich diet and reducing sugar intake.

5. Diarrhoea In a patient with diarrhoea, loose stools occur three or more times a day, which results in a decrease in water and salt in the body, which causes dehydration. Diarrhoea symptoms include loose stools and mucus in the stool, nausea and bloating, cramps in the abdomen, blood in the stool, and uncontrolled bowel movements. Diarrhoea is caused by lack of clean water, poor sanitation, malnutrition, and a weak immune system. Diarrhoea prevention include hand washing, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding the use of aspirin and steroids.

6. Malignant Tumours (cancer) There are many cancerous cells in the body that grow uncontrollably and spread throughout the body, making it life-threatening. These are among the most deadly diseases not only in India, but in the entire world. Early signs of malignant tumours may include no symptoms or a painless lump. Malignant tumours are caused by exposure to ionizing radiation, genetic transmission, presence of pathogens, and exposure to toxic chemicals. Avoiding tobacco consumption, eating a healthy diet, receiving regular immunizations, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important strategies for preventing malignant tumours.

7. Respiratory Diseases One of the most dangerous diseases in India is respiratory infection, especially lung diseases, pneumonia, and severe bronchitis, which cause a large number of deaths every year. Symptoms of respiratory diseases include fever, coughing, nasal congestion, sneezing, and runny nose, shortness of breath lasting for several weeks, and sore throat. The causes of respiratory diseases include excessive exposure to toxic substances, a low immune system, and smoking and air pollution. In order to prevent respiratory disease, one should give up smoking, exercise regularly, be active, wear masks, avoid breathing polluted air, and consume a diet rich in proteins.

8. Tuberculosis (TB) Despite being a life-threatening disease, tuberculosis is curable. It attacks the lungs as well as other body parts. Symptoms of tuberculosis (TB) include fatigue, bloody coughs, fevers, chills, sweating at night, and weight loss. Tuberculosis (TB) can be caused by a number of factors, including a weak immune system, living in conditions conducive to the development of such a disease, and being exposed to infected people's coughing and sneezing. Tuberculosis (TB) prevention involves avoiding close contact with infected individuals, receiving vaccinations, and eating a healthy diet.

9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) A lung condition that causes difficulty in breathing, COPD is also one of the most common diseases in India. It is a disease that affects thousands of people throughout the world every year. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) symptoms include wheezing, tightness in the chest, lack of energy, frequent respiratory infections, swelling of the legs and feet, and shortness of breath. Smoking, exposure to chemical fumes, and hereditary factors are some of the causes of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Keeping a check on your family history of such diseases, avoiding dust and fumes at home or in the office, and staying away from air pollution are all ways to prevent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

10. Alzheimer's One of the most common kinds of dementia, Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease. Alzheimer's symptoms include difficulty with work, forgetting things, misplacing articles, difficulty writing and speaking, and poor judgment. A family history of Alzheimer's disease, aging, a healthy lifestyle, inherited from a family member, or an injury to the head can be some of the causes. Eating heart-healthy diets, avoiding fatty food items, quitting smoking, and controlling risk factors are all effective ways to prevent Alzheimer's disease.