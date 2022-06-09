What Is Yellow Nail Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Yellow nail syndrome is a rare disorder characterised by the presence of two of the following symptoms: slow-growing or malformation of the fingernails and toenails, lymphedema or tissue swelling, and respiratory tract disease.

The lymphatic system is a component of the immune system that helps transport lymph, a colourless liquid containing infection-fighting immune cells, throughout your body. Problems in the lymphatic system may result in a buildup of lymph in gravity-dependent areas like nails and the respiratory tract and cause dysfunction in the passing of lymph, leading to yellow nail syndrome.

According to a study, the syndrome is prevalent in adults over 50 years, however, the occurrence of the condition in newborns and children has also been reported in many studies. [1]

Causes Of Yellow Nail Syndrome

The exact cause of yellow nail syndrome is still unclear. However, in the majority of cases, the syndrome appears to be acquired or occurs randomly.

Some studies also classify yellow nail syndrome as a genetic disorder. This is because, the syndrome can be inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, from either parent or due to a new gene mutation in the patient. Also, the risk of passing the abnormal gene from the affected parent to the offspring is 50%. Studies related to the genetic cause of yellow nail syndrome are limited.

There are studies that have linked yellow nail syndrome with mutations in the FOXC2 gene. This gene mutation is known to cause a similar disorder known as a lymphedema-distichiasis syndrome, which may cause yellow nail syndrome. [2]

Yellow nail syndrome has occurred more frequently than expected in people with cancer, nephrotic syndrome, immunodeficiency syndromes, thyroid disease [3] and rheumatoid arthritis. Titanium toxicity could also be a possible cause of the syndrome. [4]

Symptoms Of Yellow Nail Syndrome

Some of the symptoms of yellow nail syndrome may include:

Yellow, hard and excessively curved fingernails or toenails. [5]

No or slow nail growth.

Hard skin at the sides and bottom of the nails.

Infection of the nails.

Nail separation from the nail bed

Curved nails.'

Some of the respiratory problems that may occur are: [6]

Persistent cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Pneumonia

Sinusitis

Other symptoms include swelling or puffiness in the legs or arms.

Risk Factors Of Yellow Nail Syndrome

Some of the risk factors of yellow nail syndrome include:

Family history

Age over 50 years.

People with immunodeficiency conditions.

Complications Of Yellow Nail Syndrome

Some of the complications of yellow nail syndrome include:

Mental stress due to embarrassment.

Infection of the respiratory system

Pneumothorax or collapsed lung.

Cellulitis

Fluid accumulation in the genitalia.

Vision problems [7]

Intellectual disability [8]

Diagnosis Of Yellow Nail Syndrome

Yellow nails are the primary clinical manifestation of yellow nail syndrome. Yellowing of the nails also indicates problems in the liver or kidney, fungal infections or diabetes.

A medical expert may order a pulmonary function test to determine the functionality of the lungs, if yellow nails are accompanied by respiratory problems or swelling. They may also take a nail sample to check for signs of fungal infections. [9]

Treatments For Yellow Nail Syndrome

Treatment of yellow nail syndrome is carried out according to the symptoms of the patient. Some of the treatment methods may include:

Antibiotic therapy: To treat respiratory infections, sinusitis or mucus production.

To treat respiratory infections, sinusitis or mucus production. Oral vitamin E: To treat changes in the nails or reduce the yellowing of the nails.

To treat changes in the nails or reduce the yellowing of the nails. Corticosteroids: To reduce inflammation or swelling. [10]

To reduce inflammation or swelling. [10] Surgery: To treat respiratory problems like pleural effusions (buildup of fluid in the lungs).

To Conclude

Yellow nail syndrome is manageable; it can be easily prevented with early detection and effectively treated with oral medications or therapies. Genetic counselling is suggested for individuals who have the condition in their families.

