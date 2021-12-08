What Is Strep Throat? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Prevention Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Strep throat is a common bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes, also known as group A streptococcus (GAS). The bacterium is ubiquitous or found everywhere as it is a human-specific pathogen and may cause mild to life-threatening infections in humans.

Image Credit: Background photo created by katemangostar - www.freepik.com

As the name suggests, strep throat is an infection of the throat and tonsils. It is a serious form of sore throat and may last for more than five days. Strep throat is also a contagious infection like flu and cold and usually affects school-going children.

In this article, we will discuss all about strep throat. Take a look.

Causes Of Strep Throat

According to a study, infections such as strep throat caused by Streptococcus pyogenes are highly contagious; which is why it can spread from one individual to another in ways like airborne droplets, nasal discharge, hand or skin contact, contaminated food sources, contaminated wounds or lesions or through contaminated objects or surfaces. [1]

The infection is prevalent during the winter season between the months of November to April.

Signs And Symptoms Of Anaemia In Children

Symptoms Of Strep Throat

Some of the symptoms of strep throat may include: [2]

Feeling soreness in the throat.

Scratchy throat.

Pain in the throat.

Difficulties or pain during swallowing.

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Headache

Fever

Nausea or vomiting

Swollen tonsils

Redness or tiny spots at the upper back of the mouth.

Body pain

Loss of appetite

Rashes

Who Are At The Increased Risk Of Strep Throat?

Children between 5-15 years of age are at an increased risk of strep throat. According to the CDC, the infection is rare in children who are below three years of age and affects only around 5-10 per cent of adults, especially parents of school-going children and tutors.

Strep throat spreads among family members when they come in close contact with another family member who has the infection.

What Is Dysuria Or Painful Urination? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatments

Complications Of Strep Throat

Untreated strep throat for a longer period can cause complications like: [3]

Acute rheumatic fever

Glomerulonephritis, inflammation of the tiny filters of the kidneys.

Neuropsychiatric disorders like anxiety, obsessive or compulsive behaviours, depression and developmental regression.

Pus-filled disease or condition.

Middle-ear infection

Sinuses

Diagnosis Of Strep Throat

Some of the methods to diagnose strep throat may include:

Throat culture: To identify the type of infection (bacteria, viral or fungal). [4]

Rapid antigen test: To identify strep bacteria in the swab sample from the throat region.

Antistreptolysin O titre tests: This test is suggested in case of suspected suppurative complications related to strep throat. [5]

Treatments Of Strep Throat

Some of the treatment methods for strep throat may include:

Antibiotic: This is the first-line treatment method for strep throat and includes antibiotic medications like amoxicillin.

Other medications: Some medications like vancomycin and clindamycin are used to treat severe forms of strep throat such as fever with diarrhoea or blood in the stool. Medications like ibuprofen are also used to ease fever and pain symptoms.

How To Take Care Of HIV Positive Family Member Or If You Are An HIV Patient

How To Prevent Strep Throat?

Take adequate rest to allow the body to develop antibodies and fight the infection.

Consume warm foods like soups, herbal teas and broths to get relief from itching and dryness of the throat.

Drink plenty of water as it may help swallow foods by keeping the throat lubricated.

Throat-based lozenges are also a good option.

Gargle with salt and warm water.

Use a cool-mist humidifier to add moisture to the air.

Stay away from irritants like tobacco smoking.

Can strep throat go away on its own? Strep throat is a severe form of sore throat and is contagious. Mild symptoms such as itching and throat pain of strep throat may go away on their own within 3-4 days or with the use of home remedies by herbal teas and soups. However, if the symptoms stay for more than five days, an antibiotic is a must. What are the 3 symptoms of strep throat? The common three symptoms of strep throat are scratchy throat, inflammation of the throat and throat pain. How long does strep throat last? Strep throat symptoms usually start around 5-7days and may last for ten days with antibiotic therapy. What kills strep throat? As strep throat is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes, the best treatment for the infection is antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs like amoxicillin and ibuprofen. How do you cure strep throat naturally? Some natural remedies to cure mild symptoms of strep throat may include herbal teas like ginger tea, honey, gargle with salt and warm water. How can I get rid of strep throat fast? Antibiotics like amoxicillin are the first-line treatment method for strep throat. However, medical experts suggest using the medicine only if the symptoms prevail for five or more days. Are hot showers good for strep throat? Yes, hot showers may help relieve the pain and inflammation of strep throat and ease the symptoms at the earliest.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 17:01 [IST]