What Is Hyperthymesia, A Superhero Medical Condition That Makes People Remember Everything? Causes And Symptom

Hyperthymesia, also known as highly superior autobiographical memory or HSAM, is a type of superhero medical condition in which a person can recall numerous details about events that occurred throughout their lives with accuracy and ease. [1]

HSAM is also known as "photogenic" memory in many studies. There is still a lot of research going on in the area. Some studies say that hyperthymesia could be genetic, while those born without the condition train their brain with specialised tricks and techniques to enhance their memory muscles. [2]

Let's get into the details of this rare condition.

Causes Of Hyperthymesia

As there are only a few cases of hyperthymesia, the exact cause of the condition is unknown. However, based on some of the case studies, the causes of hyperthymesia could be, but not limited to:

1. Atypical brain anatomy

A case study based on a 63-year-old unmarried man talks about his HSAM. He has an exceptional memory for both personal and historical events, as well as encyclopedic knowledge. Normal brain imaging scans carried on the person were normal, however, careful measurements have revealed some unusual anatomical features in his left medial temporal lobes, a brain area crucial for episodic and spatial memory. [3]

2. Obsessive habit of memorisation

A study says that hyperthymesia could be a unique form of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in which a person has an obsessive habit of embedding large amounts of information in their memory, leading to the strengthening of memories and the ability to remember every detail. [4] The study adds that HSAM could not be entirely a rehearsal or obsessive habit, as for a habit to become HSAM, it needs much practice and devotion.

3. Savant syndrome

Some studies link superior memory with savant syndrome characteristics. Savant syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that falls under the autistic spectrum disorder. A person with savant syndrome is intellectually disabled, but has a certain ability in excess like hyperthymesia. [5]

Symptoms Of Hyperthymesia

Some of the symptoms of hyperthymesia may include:

Ability to recall decades-old dates and days based on personal experiences. [6]

Ability to recall autobiographical memories like images and conversations.

Superior in face-name association.

Have strong imagination.

Ability to remember objects and locations.

Repeating behaviours like following the same routine everyday.

Complications Of Hyperthymesia

Hyperthymesia can lead a person to depression or related symptoms. This is because it makes a person remember each and every detail of their life, including both good and bad life experiences. As our autobiographical memories shape our emotional life, facing it every day may lead a person to depression, and sometimes suicidal acts. [7]

HSAM is also known to cause problems in people's relationships and prevent them from living their life in the present.

Diagnosis Of Hyperthymesia

There is no direct way to diagnose hyperthymesia. For suspected patients, a medical expert may ask for certain brain imaging tests like MRI scans and electroencephalograms, alongside a memory test like mental imagery test, face-name-occupation task and script generation task.

Treatments For Hyperthymesia

Hyperthymesia does not cause any physical problems, it could be just mentally exhausting sometimes to absorb such large amounts of information. As part of the treatment plan, a medical expert may advise on certain coping mechanisms and how to clear the thoughts and focus on good memories.

To Conclude

Hyperthymesia can have drawbacks if people remember more sad and negative memories instead of positive ones. If you have the condition and it is affecting the quality of your life, seek medical help.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:30 [IST]