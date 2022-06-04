Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Egg chutney is a spicy and delicious side dish that can be consumed with bread, parathas and can even be added to chicken and paneer dishes.

The chutney takes a few minutes to prepare and is a great option for people who love a bit of spicy and pungent taste on their tongues. Capsaicin, a primary compound found in chillies are good for the heart and immune system and helps with weight loss and pain relief.

Here's how to prepare egg chutney.

A Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes A Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Side Dish Serves: 2 Ingredients One egg. 2-3 tomatoes, chopped. 2-3 green chillies, slit in halves. A small-sized onion, chopped. A tablespoon of vegetable oil. One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds. 5-6 small curry leaves. One-fourth teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste. A pinch of black pepper. One-fourth teaspoon of red chilli powder (optional). You can add a bit of chilli powder to give the dish a beautiful colour. Salt to taste. Coriander leaves to garnish.

How to Prepare In a pan, heat the oil, add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Add onion, green chillies and curry leaves and stir fry until the onion gets translucent and the aroma of curry leaves surrounds you. Add red chilli powder. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute again for 3-4 minutes. Add tomatoes along with black pepper and salt. Cook the mixture for around 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes get soft. Once you see that the oil surfaces, lower the flame, crack the egg and spread it evenly over the mixture. Don't mix, just cover the lid and allow the egg to cook with the steam. Once the egg is cooked, flip it carefully so that it mixes well with the chutney. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with bread or parathas.

Instructions You can also add grated coconut and tamarind to enhance the taste of the dish. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 175

Fat - 4.5 g

Protein - 8.2 g

Carbohydrates - 9.5 g

Fiber - 2.3 g

