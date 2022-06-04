For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 1 hr ago IIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Black Gown Leaves Fans Awestruck!
- 2 hrs ago IIFA 2022: Stunning Jacqueline Fernandez In Golden Shimmer Dress [PICS & VIDEOS]
- 3 hrs ago IIFA Awards 2022 Green Carpet: Urvashi Rautela Stuns In Orange Gown
- 5 hrs ago COVID And Digestive Health: What You Should Know
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Best Selling SUVs in India: May 2022
- News UPSC Prelims 2022: Check timing, dress code, exam day guidelines and more
- Movies Dutch Film Turn Your Body To The Sun Bags Golden Conch Award For Best Documentary At MIFF 2022
- Finance 2 Stocks That Have Huge Potential To Be Multibaggers, gave 3871% return in 1 year
- Sports India vs South Africa 5th T20I: How to book tickets, ticket prices, gate entry for June 19 match at Bangalore
- Travel What Is Ecotourism - Meaning, Examples, Pros And Cons
- Technology Google Pixel 7 Pro’s Alleged Live Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
- Education UPSC Admit Card 2022 Released For IES, ISS Exam At upsc.gov.in, Download Here
Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Egg chutney is a spicy and delicious side dish that can be consumed with bread, parathas and can even be added to chicken and paneer dishes.
The chutney takes a few minutes to prepare and is a great option for people who love a bit of spicy and pungent taste on their tongues. Capsaicin, a primary compound found in chillies are good for the heart and immune system and helps with weight loss and pain relief.
Here's how to prepare egg chutney.
A Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes
A Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side Dish
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- One egg.
- 2-3 tomatoes, chopped.
- 2-3 green chillies, slit in halves.
- A small-sized onion, chopped.
- A tablespoon of vegetable oil.
- One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds.
- 5-6 small curry leaves.
- One-fourth teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste.
- A pinch of black pepper.
- One-fourth teaspoon of red chilli powder (optional). You can add a bit of chilli powder to give the dish a beautiful colour.
- Salt to taste.
- Coriander leaves to garnish.
How to Prepare
-
- In a pan, heat the oil, add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle.
- Add onion, green chillies and curry leaves and stir fry until the onion gets translucent and the aroma of curry leaves surrounds you.
- Add red chilli powder.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and saute again for 3-4 minutes.
- Add tomatoes along with black pepper and salt.
- Cook the mixture for around 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes get soft.
- Once you see that the oil surfaces, lower the flame, crack the egg and spread it evenly over the mixture.
- Don't mix, just cover the lid and allow the egg to cook with the steam.
- Once the egg is cooked, flip it carefully so that it mixes well with the chutney.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with bread or parathas.
Instructions
- You can also add grated coconut and tamarind to enhance the taste of the dish.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 175
- Fat - 4.5 g
- Protein - 8.2 g
- Carbohydrates - 9.5 g
- Fiber - 2.3 g
Comments
- How To Identify Rotten Eggs And What Are The Dangers Of Eating Them?
- Say Goodbye To Your Hair Worries With Egg And Coconut Based Hair Masks
- Vegan Vs Vegetarian: Differences, Benefits, Similarities And Downsides
- 15 Choline-Rich Foods For Pregnant Women
- Why Duck Eggs Can Be A Better Alternative To Chicken Eggs?
- Ran Out Of Eggs? Use These Tasty Egg Substitutes
- This Viral Video Shows A Cool Technique To Perfectly Peel Hard-Boiled Egg
- Top 15 Health Benefits of Quail Eggs
- Eat These Vitamin D-rich Foods For Improved Immunity & Bone Health
- 10 Amazing Ways In Which Eggs Benefit Your Skin & Hair
- 15 Healthy Snacks For Diabetics
- World Egg Day: What Is Egg Diet And Is It Effective?
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 3.5 of 5 - 24 Users]