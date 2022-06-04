ENGLISH
    Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes

    Egg chutney is a spicy and delicious side dish that can be consumed with bread, parathas and can even be added to chicken and paneer dishes.

    The chutney takes a few minutes to prepare and is a great option for people who love a bit of spicy and pungent taste on their tongues. Capsaicin, a primary compound found in chillies are good for the heart and immune system and helps with weight loss and pain relief.

    Here's how to prepare egg chutney.

    A Spicy Chutney Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Chutney In Just 20 Minutes
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Side Dish

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • One egg.
      • 2-3 tomatoes, chopped.
      • 2-3 green chillies, slit in halves.
      • A small-sized onion, chopped.
      • A tablespoon of vegetable oil.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds.
      • 5-6 small curry leaves.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste.
      • A pinch of black pepper.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of red chilli powder (optional). You can add a bit of chilli powder to give the dish a beautiful colour.
      • Salt to taste.
      • Coriander leaves to garnish.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • In a pan, heat the oil, add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle.
      • Add onion, green chillies and curry leaves and stir fry until the onion gets translucent and the aroma of curry leaves surrounds you.
      • Add red chilli powder.
      • Add ginger-garlic paste and saute again for 3-4 minutes.
      • Add tomatoes along with black pepper and salt.
      • Cook the mixture for around 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes get soft.
      • Once you see that the oil surfaces, lower the flame, crack the egg and spread it evenly over the mixture.
      • Don't mix, just cover the lid and allow the egg to cook with the steam.
      • Once the egg is cooked, flip it carefully so that it mixes well with the chutney.
      • Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with bread or parathas.
    Instructions
    • You can also add grated coconut and tamarind to enhance the taste of the dish.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calories - 175
    • Fat - 4.5 g
    • Protein - 8.2 g
    • Carbohydrates - 9.5 g
    • Fiber - 2.3 g

