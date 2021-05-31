What Are Steroids, And Why Are They Given To COVID-19 Patients?

What Are Steroids?

Steroids, also known as corticosteroids, are an artificial form of steroid hormones that are naturally produced in our body by the adrenal cortex. It includes glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids.

Glucocorticoids are related to metabolism, anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressive and vasoconstriction effects, while mineralocorticoids help with electrolyte and water balance in the body. [1]

Steroids, which are synthesized externally or artificially, significantly behave like glucocorticoids. However, they have varying degrees of both glucocorticoid and mineralocorticoid properties.

Glucocorticoids or stress hormones mainly get triggered during stressful events and also help regulate a range of physiologic processes which are essential for the body.

Some of the medical conditions for which steroids are used include allergies, inflammatory diseases, neurological disorders, skin problems, promotion of water excretion, shock, hematologic disorders, autoimmune diseases, treatment of pathologic hypoglycemia and many others. [2] To mention, steroids therapy is used for hundreds of medical conditions.

Functions Of Steroids

Steroids have both endocrine and nonendocrine indications. For example, they play a role in endocrine by diagnosing endocrine disorders such as Cushing syndrome, a condition in which our body produces high amounts of cortisol hormones for a longer time.

Their nonendocrine role mainly includes anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effects to help in the treatment of a wide range of inflammatory and immunologic disorders. [3]

Caution, high concentration of steroids can inhibit the production of B-cells and T-cells or say, immune cells. This makes dose very important while prescribing these drugs according to the medical condition.

How Are Steroids Administered?

Corticosteroids are administered depending on the disorder. Their route could be oral, parenteral, topical, inhaled, rectal or injected (intramuscular, intralesional, intraarticular, intradermal, etc.).

Oral administration is common while parenteral administration is used in conditions when patients are unable to tolerate medication by mouth.