What Are COVID-19 Booster Shots? Will They Help From Emerging Variants? Everything To Know

What Are COVID-19 Booster Shots?

Covid-19 booster shots are additional coronavirus vaccine doses or vaccine top-ups given to people to boost their immune system and prevent them from new and emerging variants of coronavirus, especially Delta variants whose cases are highest in the US.

A study published on May 14 2021 says that around 60 million doses of vaccine for the booster campaign have already been ordered by another continent, the United Kingdom. Along with that, Israel is also planning to start the same campaign in October and has already secured around 16 million extra vaccine doses (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) to vaccinate children below 16 as well as to booster shot people. However, they haven't made any decisions yet due to the lack of possible evidence. [2]

The study also includes a statement made by the CDC in May that says, "The need for and timing for COVID-19 booster doses have not been established. No additional doses are recommended at this time."

However, seeing the spread of the Delta variant that has caused around 99 per cent of recent COVID-19 cases in the US, the country has finally issued the statement for the booster shots starting next month in September. [3]

Are They Necessary?

Booster shots are routinely used for some infectious diseases like flu which is given for protection against seasonal emerging variants every year, and tetanus which is suggested to be given every 10 years to boost the immunity against the infection.

At present, it is still unclear whether booster shots are needed or not for COVID-19 due to the lack of evidence-based data.

However, some preliminary data shows that booster shots of vaccines can help enhance both cellular and humoral immunity, especially in older adults who are at higher risk of reinfection from new COVID-19 variants due to age being the possible factor. [4]

Booster shots are, however, not yet suggested for countries that have not yet completed vaccinating their entire population. The top-up dose is mainly for those countries like the US who have started the vaccination drive at the beginning of the year, and have already completed their six-month assessment.

Alex Richter, an immunologist at the University of Birmingham (UK) says, "Most healthcare workers are really fit and healthy, so if they are not hanging onto their antibodies, it's highly likely we're going to be vaccinating people in the autumn with a booster." [2]

The joint statement says, "Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability".