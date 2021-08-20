Just In
- 3 hrs ago Rhea Kapoor’s Couture Organza Dress Or Understated Striped Saree; Which Ensemble Of Hers Did You Like More?
- 4 hrs ago World Coconut Day 2021: Is Coconut Milk Safe For Babies And Children? Benefits, Risks And Recipes
- 6 hrs ago Varalakshmi Festival 2021: Quotes, Messages and Whatsapp
- 21 hrs ago Raksha Bandhan 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, And Others Have Outfit Goals For You
Don't Miss
- Movies Onam 2021: Kuruthi To Home, Malayalam Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!
- Finance HDFC Bank Inked An MoU With i-Hub To Support Student Startups & Innovations: Check Report
- Sports PKL 2021 Retained Players List: Franchises retain 59 players ahead of season 8 auction
- News Breakthrough infections in India show high proportion of Delta variant: Genome Sequencing Panel
- Technology 4G To Remain Dominant Mobile Network Technology In India: Ookla CEO
- Education Karnataka PU Colleges To Commence Online, Offline Classes With 50% Capacity From Aug 23
- Automobiles Honda City Hybrid Launching In India — Hybrid Sedan To Feature Petrol Engine & Two Electric Motors
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In September
What Are COVID-19 Booster Shots? Will They Help From Emerging Variants? Everything To Know
As per the latest news from the United States, the country will begin the distribution of COVID-19 booster shots next month after the evaluation of the new data showing the waning of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines over time.
A joint statement attributable to the Director of the CDC Dr Rochelle Walensky, Acting Commissioner of FDA Dr Janet Woodcock, US Surgeon General Dr Vivel Murthy, Director of the NIH Dr Francis Collin, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci and other U.S. health leaders have been released in this regard on 18 August 2021 talking about the administration plan for COVID-19 booster shots for Americans. [1]
It says "The available data makes very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease".
Let's know more in detail.
COVID-19: Is Hair Shedding A Common Post-Complication Among The Patients?
What Are COVID-19 Booster Shots?
Covid-19 booster shots are additional coronavirus vaccine doses or vaccine top-ups given to people to boost their immune system and prevent them from new and emerging variants of coronavirus, especially Delta variants whose cases are highest in the US.
A study published on May 14 2021 says that around 60 million doses of vaccine for the booster campaign have already been ordered by another continent, the United Kingdom. Along with that, Israel is also planning to start the same campaign in October and has already secured around 16 million extra vaccine doses (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) to vaccinate children below 16 as well as to booster shot people. However, they haven't made any decisions yet due to the lack of possible evidence. [2]
How To Prevent Unintended Pregnancy? Tips And Guide To Contraception
The study also includes a statement made by the CDC in May that says, "The need for and timing for COVID-19 booster doses have not been established. No additional doses are recommended at this time."
However, seeing the spread of the Delta variant that has caused around 99 per cent of recent COVID-19 cases in the US, the country has finally issued the statement for the booster shots starting next month in September. [3]
Are They Necessary?
Booster shots are routinely used for some infectious diseases like flu which is given for protection against seasonal emerging variants every year, and tetanus which is suggested to be given every 10 years to boost the immunity against the infection.
At present, it is still unclear whether booster shots are needed or not for COVID-19 due to the lack of evidence-based data.
What Is Serotonin Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments
However, some preliminary data shows that booster shots of vaccines can help enhance both cellular and humoral immunity, especially in older adults who are at higher risk of reinfection from new COVID-19 variants due to age being the possible factor. [4]
Booster shots are, however, not yet suggested for countries that have not yet completed vaccinating their entire population. The top-up dose is mainly for those countries like the US who have started the vaccination drive at the beginning of the year, and have already completed their six-month assessment.
Eta Variant Of COVID-19 Found In Karnataka: All You Need To Know
Alex Richter, an immunologist at the University of Birmingham (UK) says, "Most healthcare workers are really fit and healthy, so if they are not hanging onto their antibodies, it's highly likely we're going to be vaccinating people in the autumn with a booster." [2]
The joint statement says, "Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability".
Who Are Eligible For The COVID-19 Booster Shots?
Fully vaccinated people or those who have been vaccinated in the early rollout of the vaccination are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots. It includes health care providers, senior citizens, nursing home residents and other healthcare workers and elderly people.
Booster shots are also expected to be given to people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the administration of the vaccine has not started in the US until March 2021 and more data is expected on the vaccine efficacy in a few weeks.
15 Potential Medical And Non-Medical Reasons Why You Are Not Getting Pregnant
Is COVID-19 Vaccine Going To Become An Annual Vaccination?
In an interview, Anthony Harnden of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that the COVID-19 vaccine is likely going to become an annual vaccination, similar to flu vaccines.
The booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines would be required annually either from protection against new variants that emerge every year or as a safety method to keep the immune system intact, considering the duration of protection is still unknown. [5]
Why A Good Night's Sleep Is Essential After COVID-19 Vaccination?
The US is planning to roll out the booster shots in autumn so as to avoid the surge of the infection in the winter, unlike last year.
He added, "We certainly don't want to see a winter like we've seen this winter. And if we've got new variants circulating and we've got dropping levels of immunity due to the vaccination, then that becomes imperative to do a booster".
However, the plan of making COVID-19 vaccines an annual vaccine, more studies are required on the duration of protection, virus mutation, how fast the virus mutates and other vital details.
Which Vaccines Will Be Given As Booster Shots?
To date, the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covishield and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are on the list of vaccines to be given as booster shots. The two doses of these vaccines have already been given to people, however, regarding the third dose, it is yet not clear whether the third dose will be given of the same vaccine or of the different vaccine, unlike the first dose doses. [6]
The mixing and matching of two COVID-19 vaccines are still not recommended by the CDC and WHO, though there have been studies saying the effectiveness and good results of the same. [7]
Mixing And Matching Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses? Is It Safe?
COVID-19 Booster Shots In India
In India, there is yet no information on starting the campaign for booster shots. This could be because, unlike the US, in India,the cases of Delta variant is significantly low and plus, many people are yet to be vaccinated in the country, due to which data on the duration of the vaccine effectiveness is still lacking.
First Confirmed Case Of Puffer Fish Poisoning In India, Everything You Need To Know
To Conclude
Seeing the rising cases, hospitalisation and death in the US, the country is going to begin the administration of booster shots, however, they are also prepared to modify the plan if required as per the new data.
Also, the answers to questions like vaccine effectiveness, protection against existing and emerging variants and the effectiveness of the booster shot for higher protection are still unclear and require more research.