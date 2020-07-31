Vocal Cord Paralysis: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Vocal cord paralysis is a condition in which the nerves to one or both the vocal cords (unilateral or bilateral) gets disrupted or are unable to move. Vocal cords or vocal folds are a pair of tissues in the larynx that help us speak, swallow, breathe, cough or laugh. [1]

Vocal cord paralysis causes problems in our ability to breathe, speak and swallow. The condition is life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention. This is because, apart from producing sound, the vocal cord also helps close the windpipe while eating to prevent the entry of foods or liquid in the lungs. When vocal cords dysfunction, the risk of choking out to death increases due to the entry of food particles in the lungs. Know more about the condition.