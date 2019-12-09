Just In
Valley Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
Valley fever, also called coccidioidomycosis is a fungal infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides. This fungus is known to survive in the soil found in the Southwestern United States, parts of Mexico and Central and South America.
As per the reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14,364 cases of valley fever were reported in Arizona, in 2017. People who are above the age of 60 are more likely to get valley fever.
What Causes Valley Fever [1]
Valley fever is caused by the fungus Coccidioides immitis or Coccidioides posadasii that grows as a mould in the soil. The mould can live in harsh climate conditions such as cold, heat or drought. It has long filaments that break off and become airborne as spores, usually when the soil is disturbed by farming, construction and wind.
The wind can blow these spores for hundred of miles and breathing in the spores can lead to valley fever.
Types Of Valley Fever
- Acute coccidioidomycosis - This type of valley fever is often mild and has few symptoms that show up one to three weeks after exposure [2] .
- Chronic coccidioidomycosis - If acute coccidioidomycosis isn't treated on time, it may progress to a chronic form of pneumonia. It mostly develops in people with a weakened immune system [3] .
- Disseminated coccidioidomycosis - This happens when the infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body, affecting the skin, bones, brain, liver, heart and the membranes in the brain and spinal cord [4] .
Symptoms Of Valley Fever
-
Night sweats
-
Fever
-
Cough
-
Chest pain
-
Chills
-
Headache
-
Joint ache
-
Fatigue
-
Red rash
-
Weight loss
-
Low-grade fever
-
Painful lesions in the skull or spine
-
Meningitis
-
Painful, swollen joints
-
Ulcers and skin lesions
- People with weakened immunity
- Diabetic people
- Pregnant women
- Environmental exposure
- People of African-American and Filipino origin have higher chances of getting this disease
- People who are 60 and older
- Severe pneumonia
- Disseminated disease
- Ruptured lung nodules
- Sputum smear test - A sputum sample is taken and tested to check for the presence of fungus.
- Blood tests - Blood tests like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (EIA) is done to check for antibodies against the fungus.
- Wear a mask when you are outside.
- Stay inside during a dust storm.
- Wet the soil before digging
Risk Factors Of Valley Fever [5]
Complications Of Valley Fever [6]
Diagnosis Of Valley Fever [7]
It is often difficult to diagnose valley fever because the signs and symptoms are usually vague. So, the doctors conduct the following tests to diagnose valley fever:
Treatment Of Valley Fever
Anti-fungal medications [8]
The doctor may prescribe anti-fungal medications like fluconazole and itraconazole for people with chronic or disseminated coccidioidomycosis. These medications keep the fungus under control or destroy it. These medications have side effects such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and it usually goes away once the medication is stopped.
Rest
People with acute coccidioidomycosis don't require treatment. He or she is carefully monitored and advised complete bed rest.