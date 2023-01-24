Vaginal Dryness: What Causes It? How To Prevent It? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

At times, our bodies can encounter a variety of health problems, and there are some indicators that can assist with detecting a particular disease during diagnosis. The changes in your vagina can also be a good indication of your health.

The vagina is normally moist, which indicates that the body's hormones are functioning properly. However, a dry vagina can indicate a number of health problems, which may range from minor to major.

Your vagina can become dry due to a variety of minor changes in your body, including stress, low sex desire and lifestyle changes. Dry vaginas can be a symptom of certain diseases that require medical attention [1].

Once the underlying cause of dry vagina is treated, the vagina can also be healthy again.

What Are The Mental And Physical Effects Of Vaginal Dryness On Women?

Symptoms of vaginal dryness include discomfort in the vaginal and pelvic areas. The symptoms of vaginal dryness include burning, loss of interest in sex, pain during sexual relations, light bleeding following sexual relations, soreness, urinary tract infections (UTIs) that do not go away, recurrence, and itching or stinging in the vaginal area [2].

It is common for women to suffer from vaginal dryness due to embarrassment. These feelings may prevent women from discussing their symptoms with their physician or partner.

Vaginal dryness can also cause problems with love making, since it can cause pain due to decreased secretions. Vaginal lubricants are not always effective at treating these problems [3].

What Causes Vaginal Dryness?

Check out this article to learn why your vagina is dry and what you can do to prevent it.

1. Stress

In addition to hormonal imbalances and a low sexual desire, when you are stressed out, your vagina will become dry, since the vaginal secretion is also determined by your mental state. Additionally, stress can cause the body to secrete the stress hormone cortisol, which can cause weight gain and sexual issues if secreted in excess [4].

2. Thyroid Issue

A woman's sex drive may also decrease if you suffer from thyroid disease. Hypothyroidism can also alter female hormone levels, resulting in vaginal dryness [5]. Consequently, if you are experiencing other symptoms along with a dry vagina, such as loss of hair, irritability, dry skin, and weight gain, you should contact your doctor for a thyroid check-up.

3. Ovulation issues

During ovulation, the vagina remains wet and there is always a thick mucous secretion, which indicates that the ovulation process is normal. When your vagina is dry, it may indicate that you are not ovulating. If this occurs, consult your doctor to determine if you have ovulation problems. This is one of the reasons for your dry vagina.

4. Low oestrogen levels (menopause)

Symptoms of hormonal imbalances such as reduced oestrogen secretion in the body indicate that menopause is approaching. During menopause, female hormones are suppressed, resulting in a dry vagina.

5. Use of antiseptic soaps

Dryness of the vagina can also be caused by the excessive use of antiseptic soaps. Frequent washing with antiseptic soaps can result in dryness of the vagina. The chemicals in these soaps can enter the vagina and cause severe damage, including dryness. Avoid excessively using antiseptic soaps on your vagina and substitute mild soap instead [6].

6. Medicines

Asthma drugs, such as anti-allergic (anti-histamine) drugs, may also cause dryness in the vaginal area. These drugs stop mucous secretions, so the effect is reflected in the vagina as well. After discontinuing the medicines, however, normal vaginal secretions will tend to increase [7].

Vaginal Dryness After Delivery And During Breastfeeding

A decrease in hormone levels that would have been elevated during pregnancy can also result in the vagina becoming dry during this phase. As hormones return to normal levels in the body after some time, your vaginal dryness will gradually decrease. This can be a temporary cause of dry vaginal skin [8].

How Can I Prevent Vaginal Dryness?

Avoid irritating products, such as douches. Avoid condoms containing nonoyxnol-9, or N-9, which has a compound that can cause vaginal dryness.

It is important to recognise that age- or reproductive-related changes to the vagina cannot be prevented [9].

On A Final Note...

In general, vaginal dryness is not a serious issue and there are several treatments that can help treat it. There are also ways to prevent it. For example, many over-the-counter lubricants are available to reduce dryness and discomfort in the vaginal area.

As a result of these lubricants and moisturising creams, the pH of the vagina can also be changed, reducing the risk of getting an UTI.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 17:05 [IST]