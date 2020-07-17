Pneumothorax (Collapsed Lung): Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Collapsed lung, medically termed as pneumothorax, is a condition in which the air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall (pleural space) due to open injury or rupture in the tissues of the lung. The leakage of the air outside the lungs disrupt the balance of the pressure of the air inside, leading to the collapse of the lungs. [1]

Pneumothorax causes severe chest pain and shortness of breath. It can also occur without any underlying condition and heal on its own. If the cause is injury or accident, it may cause a life-threatening event. Take a look at the details.

