Orchitis (Inflammation Of The Testicles): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Orchitis is a common condition characterised by inflammation of one or both testicles. Men between the age of 15 to 29 are more prone to the condition. Testes or testicles are male reproductive organs that help in the making of testosterone (a main male sex hormone) and production of sperm.

Orchitis can be symptomatic and acute or asymptomatic and chronic. The condition is often accompanied by an infection of the epididymis, a coiled and long tube that stores sperm and carries them from the testicles. Take a look at the details.

Men's Health Month 2020: Myths And Facts About Testosterone Replacement Therapy