12 Effective Natural Remedies To Treat Dry Eyes
Dry eyes also called dry eye syndrome is a condition that occurs when the tear glands don't produce enough tears to lubricate the eyes. This causes irritation, redness and dryness in the eyes. Certain underlying diseases or medications can even cause dry eyes.
You can identify dry eyes when you have these symptoms, which include eye redness, tired eyes, light sensitivity and blurred vision and dry, scratchy and painful sensation in the eyes.
If dry eyes are caused due to an underlying disease, consult a doctor immediately. And if that's not the case, there are a number of natural remedies that can be used in the treatment of dry eyes.
Natural Remedies To Treat Dry Eyes
1. Warm water compress
The tears are made up of water, mucous and oil, which are required to keep your eyes moist and healthy. Warm water compress has been shown to treat dry eyes associated with meibomian gland dysfunction(MGD), the leading cause of dry eyes [1].
- Take a clean cloth and soak it in warm water.
- Wring out the excess water and place it on your eyes for 5-10 minutes.
2. Hydrate your body
Drinking plenty of water is good for your eyes. It will help lubricate your eyes and keep them moist, as a result, it will aid in the production of more tears.
- Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.
3. Blink more often
Staring at your laptop, mobile or computer screens for a long time can cause dryness of the eyes. So, blink your eyes more frequently to help promote eye health and to keep it moist.
- Close your eyes for every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.
4. Castor oil
According to a study, castor oil has the potent ability to treat dry eyes. During the study, 20 patients were given eye drops containing five per cent castor oil and five per cent polyoxyethylene castor oil daily for two weeks. The results showed there was a significant improvement in the tear glands [2].
- Use eye drops made of castor oil twice or thrice a day.
5. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea possesses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that can help in relaxing the eyes and reducing irritation and redness. Drinking chamomile tea will replenish the lost moisture in the eyes.
- Add chamomile tea bag to a cup of hot water.
- Steep it for at least 10 minutes.
- Strain and cool it.
- Take a cotton pad and dip it in the tea.
- Close your eyes and place the cotton pad on it for 10 to 15 minutes.
6. Coconut oil
Virgin coconut oil contains lauric acid, capric acid, caprylic acid, antimicrobial, anti-fungal, antioxidant, antibacterial and soothing properties. A study showed the effectiveness of virgin coconut oil eye drops in the treatment of dry eyes [3].
- Put a few drops of virgin coconut oil in your eyes.
- Blink your eyes so that the oil gets absorbed.
- Do this twice a day.
7. Cucumber
Cucumber is an excellent source of vitamin A and contains 96 per cent of water, which helps in soothing and hydrating the eyes. Vitamin A is an essential vitamin used in the treatment of dry eyes.
- Cut a chilled cucumber into slices.
- Place a slice on your eyes and keep it for 15 minutes.
- Do this 2 to 3 times a day.
8. Yogurt
Yogurt contains vitamin A, an essential nutrient that promotes eye health and aids in the treatment of dry eyes. Consuming yogurt will lower the severity of dry eyes symptoms.
- Eat a bowl of yogurt daily.
9. Flaxseed oil
Flaxseed oil is a good source of omega 3 fatty acids and these fatty acids have been shown to treat dry eye disease, according to a study published in The Ocular Surface [4].
- Put a few drops of flaxseed oil in the eyes.
- Do it twice a day.
Note: Consult a physician before applying flaxseed oil as you might be allergic to flaxseeds.
10. Green tea extract
Green tea exhibits anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research showed the effectiveness of green tea extract for the treatment of mild to moderate dry eyes [5].
11. Honey
Honey eye drops are widely used to treat many eye ailments. In a study, 19 patients were given 20% honey solution eye drops thrice a day and 17 patients were given artificial tears thrice a day. The results showed the efficacy of honey eye drops in the improvement of dry eyes as compared to participants who were given artificial tears [6].
- Use honey solution eye drops thrice a day.
12. Get more sleep
Sleep deprivation can cause less tears in the eyes and this can eventually lead to dry eyes. So, it is essential to sleep at least eight hours a day to prevent the occurrence of dry eyes.