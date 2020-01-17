10 Effective Natural Remedies For Treating Ear Pimples Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Pimples are the unsightly annoying bumps that many people fear of having because they cause pain, irritation and often leave a mark on the skin. Pimples usually develop on the face, back and chest, but sometimes they do appear inside the ear. When the pimples form in the ear, they may or may not contain pus.

But why do pimples appear in the ear? The most common cause is excess secretion of oil from the oil glands and the other causes are infection due to ear piercings, poor hygiene, increased stress levels, allergic reaction to hair products and so on.

Fortunately, there are many natural remedies to get rid of pimples from the ear and relieve you from the pain.

Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Ear Pimples

1. Tea tree oil Tea tree oil is a well-known ingredient when it comes to treating pimples. It possesses anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat pimples and also reduce the swelling [1]. Dilute 1 tsp of tea tree oil with 9 tsps of water and mix well.

With the help of a cotton ball apply this mixture on the pimple. 2. Hot compress Hot compress can help shrink the pimple inside the ear and bring relief from pain and inflammation. The heat opens up the pores, which pushes the pimple closer to the skin's surface and this allows the pus to come out. Soak a cotton ball in lukewarm water and apply it on the pimple for 10-15 minutes.

Repeat this four times a day. What Causes Ear Pimples And How To Treat Them 3. Rubbing alcohol Alcohol acts as an antiseptic and disinfectant agent that helps treat pimple inside the ear [2]. Apply a small amount of alcohol to a cotton ball.

Gently pat the cotton around the pimple.

Do this twice a day. 4. Green tea Green tea contains antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can treat and heal the pimple affected area and reduce inflammation [3]. Dip a green tea bag in hot water for a minute.

Remove the bag from the water and squeeze out the excess water.

Place it on the pimple for 10 minutes.

Do this twice a day. 5. Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties which can treat pimples and open up the clogged pores. Soak a cotton ball in small amount of apple cider vinegar.

Dab it on the pimple and leave it on for a minute or two.

Do this thrice a day. 6. Onion juice Onions contain antioxidants that can help lower inflammation caused by pimples in the ear. Applying the juice of onion will treat and prevent ear pimples from recurring. Blend an onion in the blender.

Extract the juice through a sieve.

Dab small amounts of onion juice onto a cotton ball and apply it on the pimple. 7. Basil Basil is used to treat pimples; thanks to its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Oil from the leaves of basil aids in cleaning the skin and eliminating dirt and impurities that clog pores [5]. Crush a handful of basil leaves to extract the juice.

With the help of a cotton ball, apply this juice on the ear pimple. 8. Garlic The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of garlic can help treat ear pimples by alleviating the severity of pain and reducing irritation [6]. Peel 2 garlic cloves and lightly press it.

Heat the garlic cloves in 2 tbsp of mustard oil.

Strain the oil and allow it to cool.

Apply this oil on the pimple and leave it for a few minutes.

Do it twice daily. 9. Witch hazel The witch hazel plant is known for its astringent, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help fight acne and inflammation on the skin [7]. Dip a cotton ball in witch hazel extract and squeeze out the excess.

Apply it gently inside the ear.

Do this twice a day. 10. Hydrogen peroxide Hydrogen peroxide has the ability to kill bacteria-causing acne due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties [8]. Soak the cotton ball in small amounts of hydrogen peroxide for a minute. Squeeze out the excess solution and apply it on the pimple.

Repeat this few times a day.