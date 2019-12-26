Just In
Myths And Facts About Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction, most commonly called impotence is a condition that affects 8 per cent of men aged between 20-29 years and 11 per cent of men between 30-39 years.
Erectile dysfunction is the inability to attain or maintain a penile erection during sexual performance. The symptoms of erectile dysfunction are reduced sex drive, trouble getting an erection and difficulty in maintaining an erection.
There are a lot of misconceptions related to erectile dysfunction and many people aren't aware of it. In this article, we debunk the myths of erectile dysfunction.
1. Myth: Erectile dysfunction doesn’t affect younger men
Fact: Although erectile dysfunction is more common in men above 75 years, it can happen in younger men too. According to a study in the Translational Andrology and Urology, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction among men aged 20-29 years was 8 per cent and men aged 30-39 years was 11 per cent.
2. Myth: Erectile dysfunction occurs when you aren’t attracted to your partner
Fact: Erectile dysfunction is a sign of a serious health condition, such as, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, hormonal problems, smoking and drinking alcohol, stress, anxiety and depression.
3. Myth: Smoking doesn’t cause erectile dysfunction
Fact: Men who smoke are twice more likely to get erectile dysfunction. Smoking can damage the blood vessels and disrupt blood circulation in all areas of the body, including the genitals, making it difficult to keep an erection. So, once you quit smoking your blood circulation improves.
4. Myth: There is no treatment for erectile dysfunction
Fact: A variety of treatment options are available for erectile dysfunction. Medications to treat erectile dysfunction are injections, oral tablets, or insertion of a pellet into the urethra that contains a hormone that helps in relaxing the muscles and improves blood flow in the genitals.
5. Myth: Testosterone treatment will cure erectile dysfunction
Fact: You may think that testosterone treatment will help if you have erectile dysfunction, but it doesn't actually. Testosterone is a male sex hormone and after the age of 50 the testosterone level lowers and erectile dysfunction becomes a common health problem in men.
But, studies have shown that testosterone treatment doesn't help men with low testosterone levels if you have erectile dysfunction.
6. Myth: Cycling causes erectile dysfunction
Fact: Cycling doesn't cause erectile dysfunction. A study published in the Journal of Men's Health surveyed over 5000 cyclists and the researchers found no link between cycling and erectile dysfunction.
7. Myth: Natural remedies can’t treat erectile dysfunction
Fact: Natural remedies like red ginseng, L-arginine, Rhodiola rosea and acupuncture are effective in treating erectile dysfunction. Studies have shown these natural options can help improve erectile dysfunction symptoms.