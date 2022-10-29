Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Myositis: Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her Instagram post on Saturday, revealed she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. As part of her response to the overwhelming response to the trailer for her upcoming movie Yashoda, the actress opened up about her condition.

Myositis refers to any condition resulting in inflammation of the muscles. It is a group of rare conditions known as myositis. Myositis symptoms include weakness, swelling, and pain. The term myositis literally means muscle inflammation.

In most cases, myositis is caused by a malfunction of the immune system, which attacks healthy tissue. Myositis can plague both children and adults, although women are more likely to suffer from it than men [1][2].

What Are The Types Of Myositis?

Myositis can be classified into a variety of types, with the following being the most common [3]:

Polymyositis affects several muscles, primarily shoulders, hips, and thighs. It tends to affect older women and people with a family history of the condition. Dermatomyositis affects several muscles and causes a rash. It's more common in women and can also affect kids (juvenile dermatomyositis). IBM (inclusion body myositis) causes weakness in the thigh muscles, forearm muscles and muscles below the knee. It can also cause problems swallowing (dysphagia). IBM is more common in men.

What Causes Myositis?

An autoimmune condition, myositis is believed to cause the body to attack the muscles. Most cases have no known cause, although injuries and infections may contribute.

According to some researchers, myositis may also be caused by the following [4]:

Inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when muscles break down quickly.

When you exercise vigorously, you can experience muscle pain, swelling, and weakness. Inflammation contributes to these symptoms, technically making them a form of myositis.

Viruses such as the common cold, influenza, and HIV

Toxicity of drugs [5]

Several drugs can cause myositis or myopathy, including:

Statins

Colchicine

Hydroxychloroquine

Cocaine

Alcohol

What Are The Symptoms Of Myositis?

Muscle weakness is the main symptom of myositis, which may be apparent or may only be discovered via testing. Muscle pain (myalgias) may also be present or not.

Here are some of the most common symptoms of myositis [6]:

Fever

Fatigue

Scaly, dry, or rough skin

Gottron's papules or Gottron's sign (bumps over the knuckles, elbows, and knees, often with raised, scaly breakouts)

Weakness in the neck, hip, back, and shoulder muscles

Joint inflammation

Nail-bed abnormalities

Irregular heartbeat

Gastrointestinal ulcers

Difficulty walking and tripping and loss of balance

Diminished deep tendon reflexes

A reddish-purple rash over the eyelids or joints, sometimes resembling a heliotrope flower

Moodiness or irritability

Stomachaches

Motor function difficulties

Trouble lifting the head

Trouble swallowing

Muscle and joint pain

Hoarse-sounding voice

Trouble rising from a seated position

Chronic dry cough

Difficulty breathing

Weight loss

A myositis patient may experience other symptoms aside from the symptoms associated with dermatomyositis, polymyositis, necrotizing myopathy, or inclusion body myositis.

What Are The Complications Of Myositis?

The following are some of the complications that may occur as a result of or in conjunction with myositis [7]:

Antisynthetase syndrome

Calcinosis

Cancer-associated myositis

Cardiovascular disease

Dysphagia

Infection

Interstitial Lung Disease

Overlapping autoimmune diseases

Rhabdomyolysis

How Is Myositis Diagnosed?

Due to myositis' rare nature and the fact that the primary symptoms of myositis are muscle weakness and fatigue, it can be difficult to diagnose myositis [8].

In order to aid in the diagnosis, physicians may utilize any of the following:

Physical examination

Muscle biopsy

Electromyography

Magnetic resonance imaging

Nerve conduction study

Blood tests to determine CPK levels

Antinuclear antibody blood test

Myositis-specific antibody panel blood test

Genetic testing

What Is The Treatment For Myositis?

Myositis can be treated with a variety of medications, including anti-inflammatory drugs and immunosuppressants [9].

The nature of this disease may require several changes in your therapy before your doctor can determine the best course of action for you. Be patient while working with your physician until you achieve the best course of action.

In order to prevent muscle atrophy, physical therapy, exercise, stretching, and yoga can be used to maintain muscle strength and flexibility [10].

On A Final Note...

In general, myositis does not have a cure. Some patients may require a cane, walker, or wheelchair. If left untreated, myositis may cause morbidity and even death.

It should be noted, however, that some people are able to manage their symptoms well. Some may even experience partial or complete remission.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 20:29 [IST]