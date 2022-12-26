Just In
Lung Cancer In India Increased By 5%; 4 States With High Numbers
Majorly caused by smoking, lung cancer also occurs in people who never smoked and in those who never had prolonged exposure to second-hand smoke. Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death for Indian men [1].
In the last two years, lung cancer cases in India have increased by over five percent, while overall incidents of the life-threatening disease have increased by over 34,000 in the previous year, according to government reports [2].
According to the government, lung cancer cases increased from 98,278 in 2020 to 1,03,371 in 2022, a 5.2 per cent increase, citing the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP).
Which Indian States Reported The Highest Cases Of Lung Cancer?
Most cancer cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar. Tamil Nadu had the highest cancer case-load, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.
There is no state where the numbers have come down, barring Lakshadweep, where 28 cases were reported in two consecutive years - 2021 and 22, one up from 2020 [3].
As far as South India is concerned, Tamil Nadu topped the list with 93,536 cases, followed by 90,349 in Karnataka, 73,536 in Andhra Pradesh, and 59,143 in Kerala. In these four southern states, cancer cases have increased since 2019.
What Are The Risk Factors For Lung Cancer In India?
Smoking, alcohol, insufficient physical activity, unhealthy diets, and air pollution are among the risk factors for cancer, according to the government. One out of nine Indians is likely to suffer from cancer in their lifetime, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) [4].
The report also stated that the highest number of cases were reported among people aged 40-64.
Can Lung Cancer Be Prevented?
Lung cancer cannot be prevented, but you can reduce your risk by taking the following steps [5]:
- Don't smoke.
- Smokers should quit because quitting will reduce their risk of lung cancer, regardless of how long they have smoked.
- Avoid secondhand smoke.
- If you reside in an area where radon is considered a problem, you should have your home tested for radon.
- Take precautions to protect yourself from toxic chemicals at work in order to avoid exposure to carcinogens.
- Consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
- Take the time to exercise most days of the week. If you are not used to exercising regularly, start slow.
On A Final Note...
In 2020, there were 98,278 cancer cases reported, and in 2022, there were 1,03,371 cases reported. In UP in 2022, there were 2,10,958 cancer cases found in both men and women, making it the state with the highest number of cancer cases.
As far as the number of cases is concerned, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar have reported the most cases. Cancer was most prevalent in the 40-64 age group.
