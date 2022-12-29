India May See A Covid Surge In January, Next 40 Days Crucial; Here Is How To Protect Yourself From COVID-19 Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

According to official sources on 28 December, the next 40 days are crucial as India may experience a spike in COVID-19 cases in January, based on previous outbreak patterns. Sources at the Health Ministry, however, stated that the severity of the infection was relatively low.

Even if there was a wave, they said that mortality and hospitalisation would be extremely low, added experts.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in some countries, such as China and South Korea, the government has issued a warning and asked states and union territories to prepare [1].

Why Is There A Sudden Spike In COVID-19 Cases?

The recent spike in cases has been attributed to Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Official sources claimed that the sub-variant is very transmissible. A person who has been infected with BF.7 can further infect 16 people [2][3].

How To Protect Yourself From COVID-19?

Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself from the coronavirus infection [4].

1. Practice personal hygiene: Simple hygiene measures can help protect not only your health but your family's health and everyone else's. Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20-30 seconds. Take a bath at least once a day and use a sanitiser when required.

2. Avoid touching your face (nose, eyes and mouth): Avoid rubbing your eyes, picking your nose or chewing on your fingernails as much as possible.

3. Do not cough or sneeze into your hands: Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of the used tissue safely and immediately.

4. Keep your distance: Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from people who are coughing or sneezing.

5. Wash your hands: We are mentioning it once more due to the critical role of washing your hands in controlling and preventing the spread of the coronavirus. According to UNICEF, an easy way to time it with your children is by singing the full, happy birthday song (the original one, please, not the zoo one) twice [5].

Make sure to wash hands after you blow your nose, sneeze into a tissue, use the restroom when you leave and return to your home before preparing or eating food, applying make-up, handling contact lenses etc.

6. Use a strong hand sanitiser: If you are using a hand sanitiser, ensure that it contains at least 60 per cent alcohol. Make sure you cover all parts of the hands and rub hands together for 20-30 seconds until hands feel dry.

7. Avoid travel: Individuals who are at risk for complications associated with COVID-19, such as those with underlying medical conditions or those who are older, should avoid travel [6].

8. Get vaccinated

Watch Out For COVID Symptoms

Coronavirus infections tend to present with similar symptoms as other respiratory virus infections, such as influenza. COVID infection symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

Be safe, try to stay indoors!

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 18:35 [IST]