11 Best Home Remedies To Treat Cellulitis

Cellulitis is a serious yet common infection of the skin mainly caused due to bacteria called Streptococcus and Staphylococcus. It is recognised by painful skin that senses warm when touched. The infection occurs in the deeper layers of the subcutaneous tissues and dermis of the skin due to cuts, surgical wounds, ulcers, burns or insect bites. Conditions like psoriasis and eczema can also cause cellulitis. [1]

All the disorders related to the skin are very sensitive in their own ways. They may be treated easily by medications but natural treatments for all skin disorders are always the best as there's no risk of side effects. Natural remedies for cellulitis are as follows:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a compound which has an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effect. It makes for an excellent home treatment method to treat and prevent infections. [2]

How to use: Add 1 tsp of turmeric powder with 1 tbsp of honey along with a few drops of tea tree oil. Apply the mixture in the infected area and let it sit for 15-20 min. Wash it with lukewarm water. Repeat the process twice a day for best results.

2. Manuka Honey

Manuka honey is different from the regular honey as it comes from bees which pollinate the flowers of the manuka tree, a native to New Zealand. The honey has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiviral properties. [3]

How to use: Apply the honey directly on the affected skin area and let it sit for approx 2 hours. Repeat the process daily for 2-3 times until the symptoms go away.

3. Yoghurt

Yoghurt naturally contains probiotics which are essential for the growth of good bacteria in our body. It has an anti-inflammatory effect which helps in reducing the pain and swelling. [4]

How to use: Consume 1-2 bowls of yoghurt daily or apply it on the affected area 1-2 times daily until the symptoms ease.

4. Virgin Coconut oil

The virgin coconut oil is best in keeping the skin moisturised. It is packed with fatty acids and vitamins which act as an excellent tonic for the skin. Additionally, the oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which not only help in treating the condition but also prevents it from occurring again. [5]

How to use: Apply the oil directly on the skin and repeat the process several times a day until the symptoms ease.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effect. It reduces the efficacy of the growth of bacteria, helps white blood cells to fight against the infection and reduce the inflammation on the body parts. [6]

How to use: Apply it directly on the affected area or mix 2 cups of it in a bucket of water and soak the affected area in it for 15-20 min.

6. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds contain flavonoids which help in relieving the inflammation and treat the skin infection caused due to cellulitis. [7]

How to use: Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds in warm water until they become soft. Grind the seeds and apply the paste on the affected area. Repeat the process 2-3 times daily until the symptoms go away.

7. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is the most effective oil to fight against the bacteria causing cellulitis due to its natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory properties and antifungal properties. [8]

How to use: Apply 2-3 drops of tea tree oil directly to the skin and leave it for 2-3 hours. You can also add coconut oil with it and apply. Repeat the process 2-3 times a day.

8. Dandelion

Dandelion has a powerful anti-inflammatory property which helps in reducing inflammation. It also possesses antimicrobial and antiviral properties which help to boost the immune system which in turn helps prevent the growth of microbes. [9]

How to use: Add 2 tbsp of the dandelion herb in hot water and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Strain the herbs and add honey to the mixture. Drink it 2-3 times a day.

9. Garlic

Garlic is famous around the world for its antimicrobial property. It helps fight against the infection responsible for causing cellulitis. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory property. [10]

How to use: Make a paste from 2-3 cloves of garlic and apply it directly on the infected area twice daily. Let it stay for 2 hours. Wash it. You can also chew a few cloves directly.

10. Calendula petals

Calendula is a flower of a daisy family and its petals help in promoting the blood flow. It is often used to treat tender skin, wounds, rashes, skin infection and skin inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties. [11]

How to use: Add 2 tbsp of calendula petals in hot water and let it steep for 10 minutes. Dip a clean cloth in the water and place it over the infected skin for 30 minutes. Repeat it 2-3 times daily until the symptoms ease.

11. Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain which helps in reducing the inflammation. The enzyme is derived from the stem and fruit of the pineapple. [12]

How to use: Add pineapple daily to your diet and watch the symptoms goes away.

