What Is Hepatitis? Everything You Need To Know About This Condition

Hepatitis is most commonly caused by viruses, which is called viral hepatitis. There are other causes of hepatitis, which include the following:

Types Of Hepatitis

Hepatitis virus A, B, C, D and E are responsible for causing viral infections of the liver. Hepatitis A and E is an acute form of hepatitis, while hepatitis B, C and D are a chronic form of hepatitis. If hepatitis resolves in less than six months, it is called acute hepatitis and if it lasts longer than six months, it is called chronic hepatitis.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is an RNA virus that belongs to the Picornaviridae family. Hepatitis A is usually transmitted by consuming contaminated food or water contaminated with faecal matter.

Cases of hepatitis A are high in poverty-stricken areas and areas where there is a lack of access to safe drinking water.[6]

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a DNA virus that is a member of the Hepadnaviridae family. It is often transmitted through infected bodily fluids like blood, semen and vaginal secretions.

People who are the carriers of hepatitis B tend to develop chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.[7]

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is an RNA virus that belongs to the Flaviviridae family. It is mainly transmitted through sharing of contaminated needles among drug users. Sexual contact is less common cause of hepatitis C. [8]

Hepatitis D

Hepatitis D is an RNA virus of the Deltavirus genus. It is transmitted through contact with infected blood. Hepatitis D occurs if you have already been infected with hepatitis B.[9]

Hepatitis E

Hepatitis E is a RNA virus of the Hepevirus genus. Eating or drinking contaminated food or water contaminated with faecal matter is the most common mode of hepatitis E transmission. Hepatitis E is common in areas where there is lack of clean water and sanitation and poor hygiene. [10]

