From Yoga To Milk Thistle, 6 Natural Remedies That Won't Cure Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a viral infection caused by the hepatitis C virus. The virus attacks the liver and causes inflammation that leads to serious liver damage. The virus is spread when a person comes in contact with contaminated blood or bodily fluids through sharing needles, having sex with several partners or a person with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), sharing personal care items, and getting a tattoo or piercing with unclean equipment [1].

The symptoms of hepatitis C include dark urine, fever, fatigue, joint pain, loss of appetite, jaundice, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting. It takes two weeks to six months to notice the symptoms.

Treatment of hepatitis C is done with antiviral medications. But some people believe that certain forms of herbal remedies or alternative treatments can help cure hepatitis C. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports that there are no effective research-proven studies of alternative treatments for hepatitis C.

1. Milk thistle Milk thistle is an herb that has been used to improve liver and gallbladder health for thousands of years. The herb contains an active substance silymarin, which is believed to lower inflammation in the liver. A study published in JAMA found that higher doses of silymarin did not improve liver function in patients with chronic hepatitis C virus infection who had not responded to the interferon-based therapy treatment [2]. FAQs On Viral Hepatitis: What You Should Remember 2. Probiotics Probiotics are considered beneficial for improving gut health. But, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health states that till date no research has produced any clear evidence that probiotics can help treat hepatitis C infection. 3. Acupuncture Acupuncture has been used in Traditional Chinese medicine, which involves inserting thin needles into the skin at specific points to treat pain. There are no proven research studies regarding the usage of acupuncture to treat hepatitis C. In fact, acupuncture has been linked to hepatitis infection including hepatitis C virus infection due to the inadequate sterilisation of reusable acupuncture needles, lack of official monitoring of acupuncture practice and no clear understanding of blood-borne diseases [3]. 4. Zinc The intake of zinc supplements is believed to help treat zinc deficiencies linked to hepatitis C virus infection. But, there isn't enough evidence to prove that zinc can help treat this viral infection. Can HIV Transmit Through Oral Sex? 5. Yoga Yoga keeps the mind and body healthy. Practicing yoga regularly will lower your stress, anxiety and the risk of diseases. But, there are no studies that show yoga can treat hepatitis C. 6. Colloidal silver Colloidal silver is believed to treat hepatitis C, but there are no research studies to support this claim. As per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, colloidal silver is known to cause serious side effects including argyria, a condition that causes a permanent bluish discolouration of the skin. Note: None of these herbal remedies have been proven effective in treating hepatitis C. Consult your doctor before taking these herbal remedies. Fire Burns: Treatment And Prevention Tips Common FAQs 1. Can hepatitis C be cured naturally? A. No natural remedy has been proven to cure hepatitis C permanently. 2. Can hepatitis C be cured without medication? A. No, antiviral medications are used to treat hepatitis C infection. 3. Which type of hepatitis is not curable? A. There is no cure for hepatitis B, but having medications and a change in lifestyle can help manage hepatitis B symptoms. 4. How long can a person live after being diagnosed with hepatitis C? A. If the disease has been detected and diagnosed early, it can be improved with the help of treatments, making it possible to live an active and normal life with hepatitis infection.