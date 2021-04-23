COVID-19 Vaccination For Over 18 Years Starts On 1 May And Vaccine Registration Starts On 28 April Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

More than 109 million citizens of India have been vaccinated till date with the first dose and 17 million people with two doses. So far, around 127-132 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, people over 45 years and people with certain medical conditions.

As per the recent announcement by the Indian government, the coronavirus vaccination drive will be accelerated to phase 3 in which people over 18 will be vaccinated starting from 1 May. Registration for vaccines will start from 28 April.

In this article, we will discuss the details about it. Take a look.

Things To Know

1. The registration for COVID-19 will begin from 28 April.

2. People over 18 and below 45 can register for vaccines on the official website of CoWIN and Aarogya Setu i.e. cowin.gov.in

3. As per the recent information, around 500-600 million people are expected to register for COVID-19 doses.

4. People will get appointments for vaccines only after hospitals publish the schedules on CoWIN.

5. There will be no walk-in registration for the aforementioned group of people.

6. The vaccination drive will also include vaccines named Sputnik V, a Russian-based vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

7. The use of Sputnik V is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It is the third vaccine approved by the DCGI after Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

8. Along with the shipment of Sputnik V, the production of the vaccine will also start in India.

9. The production of Sputnik V in India may exceed 50 million every month and over 850 million doses annually.

10. The efficacy of Sputnik is 91.6 per cent, as per the data published in 'The Lancet'. [1]

11. Unlike the Phase 1 and Phase 2 vaccination drives, where the Centre is the sole buyer and supplier of vaccinations to different states, in Phase 3, the private hospitals and other industrial establishments can also procure directly from the manufacturers of the vaccines.

12. The private institutions can procure COVID-19 vaccines from the 50 per cent supply only. This is because, of the total production, 50 per cent will be supplied to the government of India without price while the remaining 50 per cent will be supplied to the State government and private hospitals which will be priceable.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

Check the eligibility first - people who are over 18 years and below 45 are eligible for the registration.

On the CoWin portal www.cowin.gov.in, verify your mobile number with the OTP received and register yourself.

Fill the form along with other required details.

You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

After registering, book the appointment as per your pin code and choose the available slots.

Documents required for registration must include one of the following: Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving license, Health Insurance, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job card, Passport, Service identity card issued to employees by central/ state government / Public limited companies and Passbooks.

On the Aarogya Setu app, go to the CoWin option, then the vaccination tab and click proceed.

Verify the phone number, enter the required details and register along with booking the time slots for vaccination.

