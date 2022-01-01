COVID-19: Specific Symptoms Of Omicron, According To Reports Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

In the first 24 hours of the new year, India has recorded 22,775 new cases and 406 deaths. The number of Omicron cases in India now stands at 1431. There are currently 1,04,781 active cases in the country. As a result of Omicron, cases of Coronavirus disease have increased worldwide, including in India. Friday, the final day of 2021, Delhi reported 1,796 new cases of Covid-19, while Maharashtra reported a staggering 8,067 cases [1].

Common symptoms of COVID-19 still include cough, high fever, and loss of taste and smell. But experts pointed out that Omicron also has some symptoms specific to that particular variant.

COVID-19 Symptoms Specific To The Omicron Variant

Initial symptoms of Omicron infection may appear to be milder than those associated with the Delta variant. Symptoms of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be well known, such as a stuffy, runny nose, fever, persistent cough (coughing for more than half a day), sore head and throat, and loss of taste and smell [2].

In most cases, Omicron has mild symptoms. According to UK's ZOE COVID Study app, which is a self-reporting symptom platform, here are some of the more commonly reported symptoms of Omicron [3]:

Mild fever

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

A lot of body pain

Fatigue

Night sweats

In addition, two unusual symptoms have recently developed: nausea with vomiting and loss of appetite.

Omicron Symptoms May Vary From Person To Person

The virulence and severity of Coronaviruses and their variants are highly unpredictable.

In addition, symptoms may also vary from person to person. While fever, fatigue and throat pain could be common symptoms of Omicron, according to the UK's ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, loss of appetite can be a non-classic symptom of the disease [4].

Researchers examined symptom data from positive cases recorded in study apps and compared the results with data from early October when Delta predominated. Researchers found that only half of the participants experienced the classic three symptoms, i.e., fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell. Lack of appetite was one of the unusual symptoms identified in the analysis [5].

Skin Rash Could Be A Fourth Key Sign Of COVID-19

Another symptom of Omicron can be seen on your skin, which is a rash [5].

COVID-19 is frequently associated with skin rashes. Early studies have suggested that it could be a sign of inflammation caused by the SARs-COV-2 virus. According to the ZOE COVID Study app, a skin rash should be considered as a fourth key sign of COVID-19.

What Are The Experts Saying?

If you are unsure whether you have contracted the virus, you should have an RT-PCR performed. If you test positive, isolate yourself from others and monitor your symptoms. Inform those you come into contact with of your condition and ask them to undergo testing and to self-isolate as well [6].

On A Final Note...

The speed at which the variant is spreading has alarmed doctors and scientists around the world. This is why we should continue practising social distance, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and keep wearing our masks. While the global worry over the Omicron variant, the WHO chief stated that there is a possibility that the pandemic will be beaten in 2022.

"Narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of the virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict," he said [7].