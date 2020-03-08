COVID-19 News Live Updates: Bengaluru Doctor Who Had Omicron Tests Positive Again For COVID-19 Disorders Cure oi-Shweta Parande

The Novel Coronavirus 2019 also known as COVID-19, nCov-2019 and SARS-COV-2, or the Wuhan virus is a severe acute respiratory syndrome first found in the city of Wuhan in China on 31 December 2019. Coronavirus spreads through human contact or contact with infected surfaces, and mainly through droplets in the air. The Coronavirus HELPLINE NUMBERS are 1075 / 1800112545 / +91-11-23978046. The HELPLINE EMAIL ADDRESS: ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com. Catch all the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak in the live blog here.

Bengaluru Doctor Who Had Omicron Tests Positive Again Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for Omicron has tested positive for COVID-19 again, reports OneIndia.

2 More Omicron Cases In Maharashtra, India Tally At 23 Two more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, said the state government, as reported in Mint.

9 Omicron Cases Found In Rajasthan As many as nine people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday, according to the state health department, reported by The Indian Express.

43 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 In Chikkamagluru Residential School As many as 43 students have tested positive in new COVID-19 cluster in a Chikkamagluru residential school in Karnataka.

29 Students Test COVID Positive At Nursing School In Shivamogga, Karnataka As many as 29 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing school in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

7 Omicron Cases Found In Pune, Taking India's Tally To 12 Seven more Omicron cases have been found in Pune district, taking India’s tally to 12, reports The Indian Express. After the first two cases in Bengaluru, Omicron cases were found in Delhi, Mumbai and Jamnagar. The two Bengaluru passengers reportedly infected 5 more people of the virus.

Omicron In India: Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines Omicron in India: Karnataka government has issued fresh SOPs as follows: - Air travellers to Bangalore will not be allowed to leave the airport until their COVID-19 report is out. - Only fully vaccinated in cinema halls and malls. - Parents of students attending offline school or college have to be fully vaccinated. - Cultural programmes in schools and colleges postponed until January 15, 2022.

5 Contacts Of Karnataka Omicron Patient Test Positive For New Variant The first two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron in India have been confirmed in Bangalore, Karnataka. One of them is a South African national and has already left the country, reports TOI. Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, said, "I've discussed this with Union health minister. He said he'll give further details (over 2 Omicron cases). Our duty is now to track & trace such strains & their contacts wherever it's found. We're already tracking & tracing international travellers. We are holding a meeting tomorrow with all these details. We'll come out with new SOPs as far as Omicron is concerned."

Scientists Detect New COVID-19 Variant In South Africa South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant that is posing a "major threat" to efforts to curb the virus, officials announced at a press conference on Thursday, November 25. Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the variant, called B.1.1.529 or Omicron, is behind an "exponential" increase in reported cases in the country. "[It] is now a variant of serious concern which driving the spike in numbers," said Phaahla.

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Tamil superstar and Bigg Boss host Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from the USA.

Kerala Reports 6,075 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Kerala Reports 6,075 Fresh Covid-19 cases, 32 more fatalities.

Fresh COVID-19 Cases Surge In Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Narendra Modi For Booster Shots Expressing concern over a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in several districts of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to allow the booster dose of vaccine.

COVID Update: 10,302 New COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,302 in a day to reach 3,44,99,925 while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, November 20.

India Records 10,302 New COVID-19 Infections India saw a single-day rise of 10,302 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,44,99,925, while the active cases have declined to 1,24,868, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 daily fatalities, according to PTI.

Covaxin Has Cellular Immune Memory To COVID For At Least 6 Months Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has immunological memory to Covid and its variants of concern for at least up to six months, National Institute of Immunology (NII) director in-charge Pushkar Sharma. It means the vaccine can provide protection from the virus for a minimum of that duration.

India Records 10,229 Fresh COVID Infections; Active Cases Decline To 1,34,096 India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,47,536 with 10,229 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the active cases have declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on November 15.

Pfize /BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Drops After 6 Months: Study Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months, study shows, reports Reuters.

EU Approves Pfizer Vaccine Booster For 18 And Older The European Union's drug regulator gave its backing to administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.

Karnataka Records 973 New Cases, 15 More Deaths Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and death count to 37,293, the health department said, according to PTI. The day also saw 1,324 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,92,517. Bengaluru Urban recorded 264 new cases as it saw 261 discharges and three deaths. Active cases stood at 18,392. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.54 per cent.

Haryana Reports 10 New Cases, One Death The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana increased to 7,70,466 on Monday as 10 more people tested positive for the disease, while death count climbed to 9,675 with one more fatality, reported PTI. According to the health department's daily bulletin, Gurugram reported five cases and Palwal two, among other districts. The latest death was reported from Sirsa district, the bulletin stated. There are 639 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,60,152 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, it said.

South Africa Finds New Variant Of COVID-19 South African scientists said they identified a new coronavirus variant that has a concerning number of mutations. The so-called C.1.2. variant was first found in May in the provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, Bloomberg reported.

Mumbai To Block Buildings Sealed For Covid Mumbai's civic agency will put the police at the entrance of buildings sealed for the coronavirus pandemic in order to stop people from entering them. As per current civic protocol, a building is sealed if it has five or more Covid-19 patients. The city had 27 sealed buildings as on Monday, PTI reported.

Mizoram Reports 1,157 New Covid-19 Cases Mizoram reported 1157 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate stands at 8.87 per cent. According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 59,119 including 49,798 recoveries and 214 deaths. There are 9107 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

US Govt to Stick With Booster Shot Recommendation: Dr Fauci The US government's top infectious disease expert says the country is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data. Dr Anthony Fauci says there's “no doubt” in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

New Zealand Reports First Death Related To Pfizer Vaccine New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine, Reuters reported.

Third Shot Effective Against Delta: Israeli Study A third Covid vaccination appeared to curb a delta-led surge in cases and prevent severe disease in a study in Israel, the first country to offer boosters to seniors. Twelve days or more after a booster dose of vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE, the risk of a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection decreased 11.4-fold relative to people given only two shots, researchers from Israel’s ministry of health and key medical institutes found. (Bloomberg)

Puducherry Logs 63 New COVID-19 Cases Puducherry recorded 63 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take its total to 1,23,457, PTI reported quoting a civil servant. No death was reported in 24 hours and fatalities due to Covid-19 remained at 1,812.

Himachal Pradesh Reports 123 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours Himachal Pradesh reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 186 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 1,750Total recoveries: 207,899Death toll: 3,576 (ANI)

Gujarat Reports 12 COVID-19 Cases; No Vaccination Drive On Sunday, Monday Gujarat on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, including three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, taking the infection count to 8,25,398, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,081, an official said. The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 8,15,166, which is 98.76 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 151 active cases, he said. The COVID-19 vaccination drive was not held on Sunday and has also been suspended for Monday due to festivals, a release said, adding that so far 4,54,69,490 doses have been administered in the state. Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu's tally and recovery count remained unchanged at 10,635 and 10,625 respectively during the day, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,398, new cases 12, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,166, active cases 151, people tested so far - figures not released. (PTI)

Mahabodhi Temple In Bihar Reopens For General Public After 5 Months Bihar's Mahabodhi Temple on Friday reopened for the general public after being closed for nearly five months. The world heritage site had been closed since April this year due to lockdown in the state, owing to the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

ALSO READ: WELL-RESEARCHED COVID-19 ARTICLES

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a pandemic and since then, Italy, Spain, the UK, India, the USA and many other countries have been under lockdown in various phases. India has been under lockdown since 25 March 2020, with Lockdown 4.0 from May 18 until May 31 and a further lockdown in phases in June and July 2020 and later partial lockdowns throughout 2020. Since February 2021, some states in India went through a full lockdown for a few months due to the highly infectious second wave of COVID-19. It has been much more challenging than 2020 due to the shortage of oxygen, ventilators and hospital beds. Even as the cases have slowed down as of May 2021, experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 that could affect children and adults alike.

Archived live blog from March 2020:

March 8, 2020 - 03:20 am: In the Chinese city of Quanzhou, a hotel building that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre collapsed on March 7, killing 10 people, reports CNN. About 70 people were trapped in the building with 48 being rescued and 23 missing. The reason for the building collapse is not known yet.



March 8, 2020 - 02:39 am: New York has declared a state of emergency, as more than 81 cases of Coronavirus have been found in the state. The death toll due to Coronavirus in the USA has risen to 22.

March 7, 2020 - 10:00 pm: The Maldives has confirmed two cases of the Novel Coronavirus. The patients are employees of a resort and reportedly got infected after interaction with Italian tourists.

March 7, 2020 - 08:45 pm: In India, a fresh case of Coronavirus has been reported in the state of Tamil Nadu. The 45-year-old man who has been infected had reportedly returned from Oman.

ALSO READ: What Is Human Coronavirus? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention

March 7, 08:00 pm: The Department of Telecom (DoT) in India advised telecom operators to incorporate an audio clip in the mobile ringtones that would offer awareness messages on Coronavirus. Mobile operators have followed the instruction, with some operators exempting those users from the Coronavirus ringtone who have subscribed for special tones.

ALSO READ: Novel Coronavirus: All Questions Answered Related To The Outbreak Of COVID-19

The Novel Coronavirus that originated in China has spread to over 220 countries in the world, including the USA, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Monaco, the Maldives, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and India, with the most number of cases and deaths being reported from China. The virus has also infected an entire cruise ship named Diamond Princess, with 696 confirmed cases and seven deaths.