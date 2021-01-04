Capgras Syndrome: A Rare Psychotic Disorder

Causes Of Capgras Syndrome: Case Studies

1. A case study talks about a 69-year-old widow with Capgras syndrome. One week after returning from a holiday, she barricaded herself in her apartment as she had become suspicious of people around her. The woman had set a small fire in her house and refused to allow the firemen saying that they are not real ones, but an imposter.

Then, one day she poured a bucket of water on a group of elderly women, claiming that they too are not her real neighbours. When she was diagnosed, it was found that she had an old tuberculosis arthrodesis on her left knee. The irony was that her mental health conditions like memory and cognition were normal. She was then treated with neuroleptic medications and has recovered well. [3]

2. Another case study talks about a 74-year-old woman who was on insulin control due to diabetes mellitus. Due to excess insulin in her body, her blood sugar had dropped too low causing several hypoglycemic episodes.

Fifteen months before the examination of the syndrome, she had her first episode in which she failed to recognise her husband. The frequency of the episodes increased gradually after some months, followed by a decrease in her memory.

She had started misplacing things, leaving the cookers burning and forgetting to switch off the taps. After diagnosis, she was found with short-term memory impairment, judgement and abstract thinking. Also, there was mild atrophy (loss of neurons) and microvascular change (changes in small blood vessels in the brain) that had caused the sudden onset of Capgras syndrome.

Proper treatment, routine examination and management of her diabetes have improved the condition. However, after three years of the onset, she had developed severe dementia.

3. Other causes of Capgras syndrome may include auditory hallucinations, formal thought disorder, memory and visual-spatial impairments,[4] Lewy body dementia and visual hallucinations and anxiety. [5]

