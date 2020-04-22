Just In
- 1 hr ago Gul Panag, Tisca Chopra, And Other Celebs Take #MeAt20 Challenge, Whose 20s Look Seems Impressive?
-
- 1 hr ago 12 Signs That Tell Someone Is Flirting With You And Not Just Being Friendly
- 2 hrs ago When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Nervous About Draping A Saree Around Oprah Winfrey
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19: Air Pollution May Affect Coronavirus Lethality, Study Says
Don't Miss
- Movies When KGF Star Yash's Special Song With Shriya Saran Made The Lead Actor Of The Film Insecure
- News PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states via video conference on Apr 27
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Installs Disinfectant Walk-Through Pathways At Manesar & Gurugram Facilities
- Technology How To Monitor Blood Oxygen Level On Huawei Watch GT2
- Sports Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir hail CSK veteran Shane Watson as the best IPL player till date
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
- Finance Sensex Ends 743 Points Higher, Reliance Surges 10 Percent
- Education Why Civil Services Day Is Celebrated On April 21?
COVID-19: Can Farting Spread The Coronavirus?
One of the most common questions asked in the event of coronavirus being declared as airborne in places that use aerosols is, 'can the coronavirus spread through farting?.' As weird as it may sound, health experts assert that it is indeed, a valid question.
A recent report had explored the topic, pointing out that several doctors have discussed the topic of whether or not passing gas has the possibility of spreading the coronavirus disease [1].
Is farting an aerosol-generating procedure?— Andy Tagg (@andrewjtagg) April 6, 2020
A tweetorial… pic.twitter.com/XOuMzNXSQp
Read on to know what health experts have said on the topic.
Can Passing Gas Spread The COVID-19 Virus?
The report states that there is no extensive research on the subject of fart passing the coronavirus. But, one study had stated that farting without pants on could potentially be risky [2]. The report, developed from a discussion between two doctors debated the possibility of flatulence being a medium for the virus, where they said that there are several studies which can be used to suggest that a high number of coronavirus patients show gastrointestinal symptoms [3][4].
"There are no published data on whether flatulence alone presents any risk of transmission, although, in a closed person, it would be unlikely to be a significant route of transmission," said one of the doctors [5].
Flatulence Is An Aerosol-generating Procedure
WHO has previously stated that the coronavirus can stay in an atmosphere where aerosol-generating procedures are conducted, such as that of hospitals [6]. Certain medical procedures produce aerosols that stay in the atmosphere for a longer period of time such as intubation, extubation and related procedures, dental procedures, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Ventilation (CPAP) etc. [7].
With flatulence or fart being an aerosol-generating procedure, there are chances of it being a medium, therefore asserting the doubts to be valid. Studies have asserted that farts do carry microparticles which have the capability of spreading bacteria [8][9]. However, additional thorough research is still needed to identify the intensity of such infections.
The Chinese Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's wing in Tongzhou district had made claims that pants act as a barrier against farts that carry the COVID-19 virus and claimed that farts will not spread the virus if people are wearing pants [10].
On A Final Note…
In conclusion, the doctors said that currently there is a lack of sufficient data to conclude about the dangers of coronavirus transmission while passing gas.