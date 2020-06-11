Aphasia: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

Types Of Aphasia

According to theNational Aphasia Association, these are the types of aphasia [3].

• Global aphasia - This is the most severe form of aphasia caused by injuries to many language-processing areas of the brain. These brain areas help in understanding spoken language, accessing vocabulary and using words and sentences. Patients with global aphasia produce few recognisable words and understand little or no spoken language. They also can neither read nor write.

• Broca's aphasia - It is also known as non-fluent or expressive aphasia which occurs as a result of damage to the left frontal area (speech and language areas) of your brain. People with Broca's aphasia find difficulty in speaking fluently. They speak in short, incomplete sentences and find difficulty to find the right words to speak. They may also understand what others are speaking and may be able to read but can't write.

• Mixed non-fluent aphasia -People with this type of aphasia do not have fluent speech, impaired language comprehension and they can't read or write.

• Wernicke's aphasia - It is also known as fluent or receptive aphasia. In Wernicke's aphasia, the damage is caused to the middle left side of the brain, an area that is responsible for processing the meaning of words and spoken language. People with this type of aphasia can't grasp the meaning of spoken words and sentences and they can't read or write. They also tend to speak long, complex sentences that have no meaning and include incorrect words.

• Anomic aphasia - It is a mild form of aphasia. The person often speaks fluently and produces grammatically correct sentences but it includes vague words. They can understand what others are speaking and can read well.

• Primary progressive aphasia (PPA)- This type of aphasia is caused by neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease or frontotemporal lobar degeneration. A person with this type of aphasia has speech and language problems.

