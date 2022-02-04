World Cancer Day 2022: 9 Rare Cancers In India, Their Causes, Survival Rate And Other Information

List Of Rare Cancers In India

Cancer is a relatively common disease that affects millions of people worldwide each year. Almost any part of the body can be affected by cancer, and there are an estimated 200 distinct types of cancer. Most of these cancers are considered rare and only affect less than 6 per 100,000 people each year. On this list are some of the world's rarest cancers, with a focus on India. As with more common cancers, these rare cancers can be successfully treated if they are detected early [1].

1. Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer: Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), also known as anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, is an aggressive form of thyroid cancer caused by the uncontrolled growth of thyroid cells. It is generally considered to have a very poor prognosis due to its aggressive behaviour and resistance to treatment [2].

Number of people affected yearly: Worldwide numbers unknown; makes up 1% to 2% of thyroid cancer cases.

Area of the body affected: Thyroid gland.

Is it treatable: Yes. However, anaplastic thyroid cancer can only be cured if it has not spread to other parts of the body, and it can be removed completely during surgery.

Survival rate: Overall poor. 5-year survival rate is between 20 - 31%.

2. Small Bowel Adenocarcinoma: Adenocarcinoma begins in the epithelial cells of the lining of the small intestine; it is the most common type of small intestine cancer; however, it is a rare cancer type in India. These tumours may grow and block the intestine [3].

Number of people affected yearly: An estimate of 75,000 adults yearly. Indian number is unknown.

Area of the body affected: Most of these tumours occur in the small intestine area near the stomach.

Is it treatable: Yes.

Survival rate: 5-Year relative survival rate.

3. Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (FLC) is a rare but aggressive form of liver cancer in children that occurs primarily in adolescents without a previous history of liver disease. The only treatment option is surgical resection, but the recurrence rate is extremely high (>50% within three years) [4].

Number of people affected yearly: Fibrolamellar carcinoma has been reported all over the world, but worldwide incidence data are not available.

Area of the body affected: Liver.

Is it treatable: Yes.

Survival rate: HCC is typically diagnosed late in its course, with a median survival following diagnosis of approximately 6 to 20 months.