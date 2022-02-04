Just In
World Cancer Day 2022: 9 Rare Cancers In India, Their Causes, Survival Rate And Other Information
World Cancer Day is observed every year on 4 February. It is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The theme for World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'.
The theme is intended to create awareness of the wide range of cancer prevention and treatment options available to people from various parts of society. Unfortunately, cancer care is more difficult to access for individuals with low incomes, limited education, and disabilities.
World Cancer Day was established on 4 February 2000 at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium. On this World Cancer Day, let us take a look at the nine rarest cancers in the world.
List Of Rare Cancers In India
Cancer is a relatively common disease that affects millions of people worldwide each year. Almost any part of the body can be affected by cancer, and there are an estimated 200 distinct types of cancer. Most of these cancers are considered rare and only affect less than 6 per 100,000 people each year. On this list are some of the world's rarest cancers, with a focus on India. As with more common cancers, these rare cancers can be successfully treated if they are detected early [1].
1. Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer: Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), also known as anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, is an aggressive form of thyroid cancer caused by the uncontrolled growth of thyroid cells. It is generally considered to have a very poor prognosis due to its aggressive behaviour and resistance to treatment [2].
Number of people affected yearly: Worldwide numbers unknown; makes up 1% to 2% of thyroid cancer cases.
Area of the body affected: Thyroid gland.
Is it treatable: Yes. However, anaplastic thyroid cancer can only be cured if it has not spread to other parts of the body, and it can be removed completely during surgery.
Survival rate: Overall poor. 5-year survival rate is between 20 - 31%.
2. Small Bowel Adenocarcinoma: Adenocarcinoma begins in the epithelial cells of the lining of the small intestine; it is the most common type of small intestine cancer; however, it is a rare cancer type in India. These tumours may grow and block the intestine [3].
Number of people affected yearly: An estimate of 75,000 adults yearly. Indian number is unknown.
Area of the body affected: Most of these tumours occur in the small intestine area near the stomach.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: 5-Year relative survival rate.
3. Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (FLC) is a rare but aggressive form of liver cancer in children that occurs primarily in adolescents without a previous history of liver disease. The only treatment option is surgical resection, but the recurrence rate is extremely high (>50% within three years) [4].
Number of people affected yearly: Fibrolamellar carcinoma has been reported all over the world, but worldwide incidence data are not available.
Area of the body affected: Liver.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: HCC is typically diagnosed late in its course, with a median survival following diagnosis of approximately 6 to 20 months.
4. Gynaecological Sarcoma: Gynaecological sarcomas, often abbreviated as gynae sarcomas, are malignant tumours that affect the female reproductive tract, including the uterus (womb), the endometrium (lining of the womb), the ovaries, the vagina, the vulva, and the fallopian tubes. They can affect women of any age, although they are very rare among women younger than 30 [5].
Number of people affected yearly: 1 in 20 people.
Area of the body affected: Female reproductive tract.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: 66%.
5. Salivary Gland Cancer: Salivary gland cancer is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the salivary glands. Although curing the cancer is the primary goal of treatment, preserving the function of the nearby nerves, organs, and tissues is also very important [6].
Number of people affected yearly: It is estimated that one adult out of 100,000 will be diagnosed with salivary gland cancer every year.
Area of the body affected: Salivary gland.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: If cancer is located only in the salivary gland, the 5-year survival rate is 95%.
6. Thymoma: A thymoma or thymic carcinoma is a condition in which malignant (cancerous) cells develop in the thymus. There is a correlation between thymoma and myasthenia gravis, and other autoimmune paraneoplastic diseases. The symptoms of thymoma and thymic carcinoma include coughing and chest pain [7].
Number of people affected yearly: Less than one person out of 1.5 million people develops thymoma. This means about 400 people per year develop thymoma.
Area of the body affected: Thymus, an organ located between the lungs, is part of the lymphatic and immune systems.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: Approximately 10%-14%.
7. Penile Cancer: Cancer of the penis, or penile cancer, is a condition in which abnormal cells grow on or in a man's penis. It often begins in the skin and can spread into the penis [8].
Number of people affected yearly: It's diagnosed in fewer than one man in 100,000 each year.
Area of the body affected: Penis.
Is it treatable: Yes.
Survival rate: 80%.
8. Relapsed/Metastatic Anal Cancer: Anal cancer refers to the formation of malignant cells (cancerous cells) within the tissues of the anus. It is a relatively rare form of gastrointestinal cancer [9].
Number of people affected yearly: Roughly 7,000 new cases per year.
Area of the body affected: Anus.
Is it treatable: Stage IV or metastatic anal cancer is generally not curable, but treatment can both prolong survival with and reduce symptoms from the disease.
Survival rate: 91%.
9. Ocular Melanoma: Ocular melanoma is an extremely rare type of cancer that affects the eye. Even though it is rare, it is the most common primary cancer of the eye in adults. Primary means that cancer began in that location (in this case, the eye) and did not spread from another part of the body to that location. Most commonly, this cancer occurs in the uveal tract, a part of the eye [10].
Number of people affected yearly: Approximately 5 per million adults.
Area of the body affected: Eyes.
Is it treatable: Most ocular melanomas can be successfully treated if caught before they spread outside the eye.
Survival rate: 85%.