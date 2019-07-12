Anand Kumar Of Super 30 Reveals He Has Acoustic Neuroma - All You Need To Know About This Condition Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is releasing today and the film is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. A day before the film's release, Anand Kumar revealed that he is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumour.

What Is Acoustic Neuroma?

Acoustic neuroma, also known as vestibular schwannoma, acoustic neurinoma, or acoustic neurilemoma is a benign, usually slow-growing tumour that develops on the balance and hearing nerves supplying the inner ear, according to the National Institute Of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

According to the National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD), it affects around 1 in every 100,000 people.

What Causes Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma develops when there is a malfunctioning gene on chromosome 22. Normally, the gene produces a tumour suppressor protein that aids in controlling the growth of Schwann cells covering the healthy nerves in the body. These cells provide insulation and support nerve impulses. If Schwann cells begin multiplying too quickly around the eighth cranial nerve, acoustic neuroma occurs.

Symptoms Of Acoustic Neuroma [1]

The early symptoms of an acoustic neuroma are subtle and may take many years to develop. The symptoms include the following:

Earache

Headache

Facial weakness

Hearing loss

Tinnitus or ringing in the ears

Dizziness

Loss of balance

Vertigo

Changes in taste

Confusion

Difficulty in swallowing

Sizes Of Acoustic Neuroma

Small - when under 2 cm in size

Medium - when 2 to 4 cm

Large - when 4 cm or more

Risk Factors Of Acoustic Neuroma [2]

A parent having a rare genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 2

Acoustic neuroma appears between the ages of 30 to 60 years

Exposure to radiation to the head and neck during childhood may increase the risk of acoustic neuroma later in life.

Complications Of Acoustic Neuroma

Hearing loss

Ringing in the ear

Facial numbness and weakness

Difficulty in body balance

When To See A Doctor

If you have difficulty in hearing in one ear or ringing in your ear, consult a doctor. Early diagnosis will stop the tumour from growing bigger.

Diagnosis Of Acoustic Neuroma

Just because the symptoms take many years to develop, acoustic neuroma is often difficult to diagnose in the early stages. The doctor will ask about your symptoms and then conduct an ear examination.

The doctor may recommend the following tests:

Hearing test (audiometry) - To test your hearing, the audiologist present a range of sounds of various tones at faint levels, and will ask you to indicate each time you hear the sound.

Imaging test - An MRI test can confirm the presence of acoustic neuroma and can detect the tumours which are small as 1 to 2 millimetres in diameter [3] .

Treatment Of Acoustic Neuroma [4]

The treatment depends on the age of the individual, general health of the person, location, and tumour size. The treatment options include the following:

Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery, also called radiation therapy, targets the tumour with radiation. The surgery is performed by first numbing the scalp with local anaesthesia and then attaching a lightweight head frame.

Imaging scans identify the tumour and show the doctor where to apply the radiation beams.

Radiosurgery is an option only if the tumour is 3 cm or less across. The risks of radiation therapy are ringing in the ear, facial weakness, facial numbness, and hearing loss.

Microsurgery

In this type of surgery, the surgeon removes all or part of the tumour through an incision in the skull.

In certain cases, the entire tumour can't be removed if the tumour is too close to the brain or the facial nerve. Also sometimes, surgical removal of the tumour may worsen the symptoms.

Supportive therapy

The doctor may recommend supportive therapies to keep the symptoms or complications under control.

