ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anand Kumar Of Super 30 Reveals He Has Acoustic Neuroma - All You Need To Know About This Condition

    By

    Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is releasing today and the film is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. A day before the film's release, Anand Kumar revealed that he is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumour.

    anand kumar

    What Is Acoustic Neuroma?

    Acoustic neuroma, also known as vestibular schwannoma, acoustic neurinoma, or acoustic neurilemoma is a benign, usually slow-growing tumour that develops on the balance and hearing nerves supplying the inner ear, according to the National Institute Of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

    According to the National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD), it affects around 1 in every 100,000 people.

    Japanese Encephalitis Causes 48 Deaths In Assam: What You Should Know About The Disease

    What Causes Acoustic Neuroma

    Acoustic neuroma develops when there is a malfunctioning gene on chromosome 22. Normally, the gene produces a tumour suppressor protein that aids in controlling the growth of Schwann cells covering the healthy nerves in the body. These cells provide insulation and support nerve impulses. If Schwann cells begin multiplying too quickly around the eighth cranial nerve, acoustic neuroma occurs.

    Symptoms Of Acoustic Neuroma [1]

    The early symptoms of an acoustic neuroma are subtle and may take many years to develop. The symptoms include the following:

    • Earache
    • Headache
    • Facial weakness
    • Hearing loss
    • Tinnitus or ringing in the ears
    • Dizziness
    • Loss of balance
    • Vertigo
    • Changes in taste
    • Confusion
    • Difficulty in swallowing
    acoustic neuroma

    Sizes Of Acoustic Neuroma

    • Small - when under 2 cm in size
    • Medium - when 2 to 4 cm
    • Large - when 4 cm or more

    Risk Factors Of Acoustic Neuroma [2]

    • A parent having a rare genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 2
    • Acoustic neuroma appears between the ages of 30 to 60 years
    • Exposure to radiation to the head and neck during childhood may increase the risk of acoustic neuroma later in life.

    Empty Nose Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

    Complications Of Acoustic Neuroma

    • Hearing loss
    • Ringing in the ear
    • Facial numbness and weakness
    • Difficulty in body balance
    acoustic neuroma

    When To See A Doctor

    If you have difficulty in hearing in one ear or ringing in your ear, consult a doctor. Early diagnosis will stop the tumour from growing bigger.

    Diagnosis Of Acoustic Neuroma

    Just because the symptoms take many years to develop, acoustic neuroma is often difficult to diagnose in the early stages. The doctor will ask about your symptoms and then conduct an ear examination.

    The doctor may recommend the following tests:

    • Hearing test (audiometry) - To test your hearing, the audiologist present a range of sounds of various tones at faint levels, and will ask you to indicate each time you hear the sound.
    • Imaging test - An MRI test can confirm the presence of acoustic neuroma and can detect the tumours which are small as 1 to 2 millimetres in diameter [3] .

    Treatment Of Acoustic Neuroma [4]

    The treatment depends on the age of the individual, general health of the person, location, and tumour size. The treatment options include the following:

    • Radiosurgery

    Radiosurgery, also called radiation therapy, targets the tumour with radiation. The surgery is performed by first numbing the scalp with local anaesthesia and then attaching a lightweight head frame.

    Imaging scans identify the tumour and show the doctor where to apply the radiation beams.

    Radiosurgery is an option only if the tumour is 3 cm or less across. The risks of radiation therapy are ringing in the ear, facial weakness, facial numbness, and hearing loss.

    • Microsurgery

    In this type of surgery, the surgeon removes all or part of the tumour through an incision in the skull.

    In certain cases, the entire tumour can't be removed if the tumour is too close to the brain or the facial nerve. Also sometimes, surgical removal of the tumour may worsen the symptoms.

    • Supportive therapy

    The doctor may recommend supportive therapies to keep the symptoms or complications under control.

    View Article References
    1. [1] Foley, R. W., Shirazi, S., Maweni, R. M., Walsh, K., McConn Walsh, R., Javadpour, M., & Rawluk, D. (2017). Signs and Symptoms of Acoustic Neuroma at Initial Presentation: An Exploratory Analysis.Cureus,9(11), e1846.
    2. [2] Taiwo, O., Galusha, D., Tessier-Sherman, B., Kirsche, S., Cantley, L., Slade, M. D., … Donoghue, A. M. (2014). Acoustic neuroma: potential risk factors and audiometric surveillance in the aluminium industry.Occupational and environmental medicine,71(9), 624–628.
    3. [3] House, J. W., Waluch, V., & Jackler, R. K. (1986). Magnetic resonance imaging in acoustic neuroma diagnosis.Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology,95(1), 16-20.
    4. [4] Sanna, M., Taibah, A., Russo, A., Falcioni, M., & Agarwal, M. (2004). Perioperative complications in acoustic neuroma (vestibular schwannoma) surgery.Otology & Neurotology,25(3), 379-386.

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: acoustic neuroma hrithik roshan
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue