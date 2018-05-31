Intestinal parasites live in the gastrointestinal tract, mainly on the intestinal wall, that affect people and other organisms. The most common intestinal worms or parasites are flatworms and roundworms. These intestinal parasites cause stomach ache, nausea, and weakness, among others. Here, we will be discussing how to get rid of intestinal parasites.

There are many causes that lead to the growth of intestinal parasites in the body, such as consuming undercooked meat, drinking contaminated water, poor hygiene and sanitation, coming in contact with contaminated soil or water, and living in areas with poor hygiene.

Depending on the type of intestinal parasites or worms, an individual may experience different symptoms, such as gas, stomach pain, diarrhea, dysentery, bad breath, restless sleep, anemia, weakness, weight loss, frequent headaches, constant feelings of hunger, etc.

1. Coconut

Coconut is a very good remedy in treating intestinal parasites. Because coconut acts as a very strong anti-parasitic agent, both the fruit and the oil is effectively used in treating intestinal worms.

• Eat a tablespoon of crushed coconut with your breakfast. Drink a glass of warm milk with 2 tablespoons of castor oil mixed in it after three hours.

• You can also have four tablespoons of extra virgin coconut oil daily. This will help to boost the immune system.

2. Raw Papaya

Raw papaya has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for many common ailments including intestinal worms. How raw papaya is beneficial in curing intestinal parasites? Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which has anthelmintic properties that can effectively destroy intestinal parasites.

• Mix one tablespoon each of raw papaya juice, honey, and four tablespoons of hot water.

• Drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach.

• You could also make a raw papaya smoothie with a tablespoon of coconut oil.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar aids in bringing the pH of your stomach back to normal after being infected by parasites. It is also useful in killing the parasites and restoring your overall health.

• Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water.

• Add some honey to it and drink it daily.

4. Garlic

Garlic can help deal with intestinal parasites. Raw garlic has sulfur containing amino acids that have anti-parasitic properties. Also garlic contains antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiseptic properties that help kill microbes in the body.

• Eat 3 cloves of garlic on an empty stomach every day.

• You can also boil two crushed garlic cloves in half a bowl of milk. Drink this on an empty stomach.

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds also help in curing intestinal parasites. Because they contain a compound called cucurbitacin that has anti-parasitic properties.

• Add 2 tablespoons of crushed pumpkin seeds in 3 cups of boiling water.

• Steep it for 30 minutes and drink it.

6. Neem Leaves

How to get rid of intestinal parasites? Neem leaves is a very effective method for removing all types of intestinal worms. The leaves contain anti-parasitic properties that not only kill parasites but also eliminate the toxins from the body.

• Drink a glass of warm milk mixed with one teaspoon of dried neem leaf powder daily.

7. Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene which can destroy the eggs of the intestinal worms. In addition, the vitamin C and zinc present in carrots build a strong immune system. This is another effective parasite cleanse home remedy.

• Grate two carrots and eat them on an empty stomach.

8. Castor Oil

Castor oil is another effective remedy to get rid of intestinal parasites because it contains strong laxative properties. Castor oil helps in enhancing the secretion of intestinal mucous when taken in hot water, which in turn forces the worms out of the body.

• Mix a tablespoon of castor oil with a cup of medium glass of hot water. Sip this solution slowly for one week.

9. Cloves

Do you know cloves contain a compound called eugenol, which is a strong germicidal and anthelmintic agent? It helps in destroying the intestinal parasites, their larvae, and their eggs.

• Add 2 to 3 cloves in a cup of water. Boil it and simmer for 5 minutes.

• Wait for the solution to become cold and add some honey to it. Drink it immediately.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric is another excellent home remedy for treating intestinal parasites. It acts as an internal antiseptic and contains antimicrobial properties that aid in getting rid of the worms.

• Add 1 tablespoon of turmeric juice to a glass of buttermilk and drink it daily.

