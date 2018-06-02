How To Get Rid Of Dry Nose In Summer?

Getting a dry nose in summer is common, which causes immense discomfort and also poses potential health risks. A dry nose can trigger a sinus attack, nagging headaches or at times dry and leaky mucus. In this article we will be writing how to get rid of a dry nose in summer.

In severe cases, a person suffering from a dry nose can end up with vision problems and find trouble in breathing. A dry nose occurs when the internal passages have dried out.

During the summer heat, the nose may tend to dry up very fast as the protective layer of mucous in the nasal cavity tends to dry up during the summer months; this may also lead to nose bleeding.

The first thing that should be done is taking utmost care of your nose by applying these home remedies for dry nose.

Let's have a look here how to get rid of a dry nose in summer.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has many uses from applying on the hair to treating dry skin. The oil has multifaceted properties that can prevent dryness of the nose and lessens the pain since it fills the gaps between the dry cells.

Pour a drop of virgin coconut oil in each nostril.

Do this once a day.

2. Foods Rich In Vitamin C

During the summer months, include more of vitamin C-rich foods in your diet. As vitamin C helps in blood clotting, if your nose starts bleeding, vitamin C can prevent it. Consume foods rich in vitamin C, such as guavas, kale, mustard, parsley, oranges, strawberries, and lemons.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, contains large amount of antioxidants, prevents strokes, protects against heart disease, and does not cause weight gain or obesity, to name a few. How can olive oil treat dry nose? The oil hydrates the skin inside the nasal passages, thus alleviating the dryness.

With the help of a dropper, drip a few drops of olive oil in the nostrils.

Do this twice daily.

4. Saline Spray Or Salt Water

Saline or salt water is another home remedy to cure dry nose. The salt water acts as a humidifier and keeps the nasal lining hydrated and this could provide a quick relief from a dry nose.

Mix the salt with the water and pour it into the spray bottle.

Spray the saline thrice a day in your nose.

5. Steam

How to get rid of a dry nose? Steam is another home remedy. Inhale the steam at regular intervals as the steam helps soften the dried mucous in the nasal passages.

In a bowl pour hot water.

Cover your head with the towel and inhale the steam from the bowl.

After this, gently blow your nose.

6. Humidifier

Humidifiers or vaporizers are used to add moisture and ease irritation in the nose and prevent dryness. As dry nose is caused when the environment is dry, so a humidifier will be apt to treat a dry nose.

Maintain humidity in the room where you spend most of the day.

7. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil contains vitamin E which is a great moisturiser for the dry skin. A noted study showed that sesame oil was proven to work better to relieve dry nose.

Pour a drop of organic sesame oil in each nostril.

Inhale it and do this twice a day.

What To Eat And Avoid To Treat A Dry Nose?

Drink plenty of fluids and hydrate your body as water is required for proper working of the nasal tissues.

Have hot and spicy foods that will moisten the nostrils.

Reduce your caffeine, alcohol, and salt intake as these dehydrate your body.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: These Are The 8 Health Benefits Of Butter Tea