Diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, formed as a result of skin tissue breaking down and exposing the layers underneath. It is most common under your big toes and feet, and this can affect your feet down to the bones. In this article, we will be writing about the home remedies for diabetic foot ulcers.

One of the first signs and symptoms of a diabetic foot ulcer is drainage from your foot. Some of the early common symptoms include unusual swelling, irritation, redness and odour from one or both of your feet.

The most visible symptom of diabetic foot ulcer is black tissue surrounding the ulcer. This occurs when there is an absence of healthy blood flow to the area around the ulcer.

Some of the causes of diabetic foot pain are poor blood circulation, high blood sugar, nerve damage, irritated or wounded feet.

You could try out these home remedies for treating diabetic foot pain at its early stages.



1. Caffeine

The most common problem with diabetic foot infections/ulcers is that the blood can't properly reach the extremity of the foot, which means that infection-fighting compounds can't protect the body from the diabetic foot ulcers. Caffeine is known to stimulate the central nervous system and increase blood flow. This may help some of the circulatory issues in the feet and also improve the immune response in that area.

2. Honey

Honey is the most popular home remedy for diabetic foot conditions because it contains antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These substances can fight against the germs and can give your foot an immuno-protective boost and prevent any further infections.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is another home remedy for treating diabetic foot ulcer. It contains anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and analgesic properties. Applying aloe vera gel extract on the inflammation and ulcer, you can reduce the pain and discomfort, while also eliminating the diabetic foot infection.

4. American Ginseng

American ginseng is a herb recommended for people who suffer from diabetes. This herb also helps regulating the body and many of its systems, including blood sugar levels. Ginseng also aids in improving diabetic foot infections and prevents infections from attacking the body. Have ginseng supplements to cure diabetic foot ulcer.

5. Magnesium-rich Foods

Research has found that variations in the base level of minerals in the body can lead to diabetic foot infections frequency and severity. Especially deficiency in magnesium has been linked to poor diabetes management and a weaker immune system. Consume more of magnesium-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, spinach, black beans, avocados, dark chocolate and bananas.

6. Psyllium Herb

People suffering from diabetes can improve their health by using black and blond psyllium, as it can help regulate insulin and glucose levels. Also, psyllium can lower your chances of developing diabetic foot conditions, making this particular herb an important one to have in your medicine cabinet.

7. Rhubarb Root

Rhubarb root contains a compound called emodin, which has incredible antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. This root is considered very effective in treating diabetic foot infections. When the rhubarb root is applied topically, it can quickly neutralize the infection and decrease the size of the ulcer, before the inflammatory response syndrome is triggered.

8. Soy Products

People are aware how consuming soy products is beneficial for health. But, when it comes to stimulating blood flow, a mixture of ginger and soy can do wonders for the circulatory system. We bet, you didn't know this! Consuming more of soy products can help treat diabetic foot ulcers.

9. Zinc

A deficiency of zinc in the body will lead to many health problems, as your body wouldn't be able to produce antibodies and the other pathogen-fighting compounds that you need to stay healthy. Zinc will speed up the repair and healing process and that's the reason it is considered effective for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Consume more of zinc-rich foods like seeds, nuts, dark chocolate, beef, spinach, mushrooms, etc.

10. Astragalus

Astragalus is also another great remedy for treating diabetic foot ulcer. It is considered as one of the powerful immune-building plants on the planet. Astragalus is applied directly to the skin, and it is known to induce blood flow and speed healing. This will aid a diabetic person overcome microvascular circulation issues, helping to remove the underlying infection-causing ulcer.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.

ALSO READ: Eating Fast Food Can Affect Women's Fertility, Says Study