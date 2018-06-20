Did You Know Impure Blood Can Cause These 8 Major Diseases?

Blood circulation plays a crucial role in keeping the human body healthy, as all the vital nutrients reach the entire human body through the medium of blood. A proper healthy circulation is also important to help all body parts function optimally too.

Impure blood is the foremost cause of diseases and inflammation. Therefore, it is essential to know what are the possible causes that can make our blood impure, and the diseases that impure blood can cause, so that we can possibly understand and make necessary lifestyle alterations to maintain a healthy blood circulation in our body.

Impure blood is also referred to as 'toxic blood', as it causes a lot of harm to our body. Modern lifestyle habits have brought about a vast change in our dietary habits, and this, coupled with increased environmental pollution, has created havoc on our bodies and skin.

The air we breathe, the food we consume, and the water we drink, are all polluted, and they lead to accumulation of toxins, eventually spoiling the purity of our blood.

Causes For Impurity In Blood:

Although there are various causes for impurity in blood, here are some of the major reasons for toxicity in blood:

• Improper diet

• Environmental pollution

• Erratic work hours and late night dinners

• Addiction to junk food

• Drinking less water

• Insomnia

• Obesity

• Stress

• Hormonal changes

• Lifestyle diseases

Diseases Caused By Impure Blood In The Body

A build-up of toxins or impurities in the body can lead to toxicity in the blood. While skin disorders such as acne, rashes, allergies, premature ageing, and hair loss are just some of the minor complications of impurity in blood, listed below are some of the major diseases that impurity in the blood can bring about:

1. Inflammatory Diseases

2. Gastrointestinal Complications

3. Hormonal Changes

4. Impaired Memory

5. Organ Failure

6. Autoimmune Diseases

7. Skin Diseases

8. Cancer

1. Inflammatory Diseases:

Often toxins that enter our body are the major reason for causing impurity in the blood. The toxins can provoke inflammation, which is associated with the development of conditions like psoriasis, asthma, heart diseases, and even Alzheimer's.

2. Gastrointestinal Complications

Excess toxicity or impurity in the blood can hamper toxin elimination. The gastrointestinal tract plays a vital role in toxin elimination. However, due to excess impurity in the blood, people may experience poor digestion, ulcers, constipation, and other illnesses like diverticulitis and hemorrhoids.

3. Hormonal Changes

The damage caused by external factors in the environment can affect the hormones such as estrogen in the body, causing hormonal imbalances in women. They may experience symptoms of endometriosis, PMS, heavy bleeding, cramps, mood swings, etc., while men may experience lower sperm count.

4. Impaired Memory

Pure blood is necessary for the fresh supply of oxygen to the brain. With an increase of impure blood in the body, you may experience memory loss, mood swings, foggy thinking, depression, and other symptoms mimicking dementia, even in young adults.

5. Organ Failure

The liver and kidneys are primarily responsible for the removal of waste from the body. With an overload of toxins in our blood, they place an increased stress on these organs hindering elimination. Eventually, giving in to this constant pressure, these organs may begin malfunctioning.

It is not just the liver and kidneys that may be damaged by the overload of impure blood. The prime function of our heart is to pump pure blood that is rich in oxygen and nutrients to various parts of the body through the arteries, while the impure blood returns to the heart through the veins.

An overload of impurity in the blood can place an additional pressure on the heart, weakening its muscles, which in-turn leads to heart diseases.

6. Autoimmune Diseases

You may be familiar with most of the common autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, lupus, hypothyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, etc. There are also other autoimmune diseases that affect the nervous system, muscles, skin, and heart.

This is a condition where the immune system of the body attacks its own tissues rather than fighting foreign bacteria. This confusion of the immune system is thought to be due to the overload of toxins in the body.

7. Skin Diseases

The skin is another means of toxin elimination. When blood is toxic, it can lead to skin diseases like eczema, psoriasis, acne, and other skin allergies.

8. Cancer

A combination of various factors such as unhealthy food, bad lifestyle habits, high stress levels, lack of physical activity, environmental pollution, over consumption of animal fat, can all lead to excess accumulation of toxins in the body, which can lead to diseases like cancer.

What Are The Possible Solutions To Keep Blood Toxicity Away?

To live a healthy life, you should adopt a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle can help in avoiding the factors that lead to increase in toxins in the blood. Try bringing in the below-mentioned changes:

• Avoid junk food completely. Turn to healthy whole grains and pulses, green leafy vegetables, sprouts, proteins, vitamins, and fibres.

• Quit smoking and alcohol, and limit your intake of caffeine.

• Ensure that you have your food on time, drink plenty of water, and get adequate rest and sleep.

• Incorporate at least 30 minutes of brisk walking, running, or play a sport that you love. Practice yoga and meditation to keep your stress levels down. Yoga is particularly beneficial in improving blood circulation in the body. When your circulatory system is healthy, it can help pure blood in reaching all parts of the body.

• Make sure that you include some natural remedies into your daily diet that help in blood purification such as garlic, lemon, neem, basil (Tusli), turmeric, and Amla (Indian gooseberry).