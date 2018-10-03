9 Best Herbal Teas That Can Help Treat Diarrhoea

When you suffer from diarrhoea, your body loses fluids and nutrients that are essential for the functioning of all the body systems. This causes an imbalance in the body and symptoms like dizziness, physical weakness and abdominal pain occur. Though diarrhoea isn't a serious condition, it makes you feel uncomfortable and tired. So, it is necessary to take certain herbal remedies that will not only cure diarrhoea but will also prevent your body from getting dehydrated.
According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, there are many causes for loose stool which include infections caused by parasites or viruses that irritate the intestinal linings. This leads to frequent bowel movements, nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, increased thirst, fever and so on.
To stop dizziness and weakness that are associated with dehydration, there are several herbal teas that can reduce symptoms and help you stay comfortable and hydrated.
Here is a list of herbal teas for diarrhoea.
1. Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea is considered to be one of the best teas for treating diarrhoea. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce intestinal inflammation. It also has antispasmodic properties that aid in getting rid of the abdominal pain.
How to make: Take 1 teaspoon each of peppermint leaves and chamomile flowers and add it to a cup of boiling water. Allow it to steep and keep it for 10 minutes. Strain it and drink this tea several times a day.
2. Cinnamon Tea
Cinnamon is another herbal tea for curing diarrhoea. It has medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties that can help control bowel movements and don't irritate the intestinal linings, thus calming the stomach. Cinnamon is also a carminative, an agent that helps to relieve the intestinal gas and has traditionally been used to combat diarrhoea.
How to make: In a cup of boiling water, add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder or 2 small sticks of cinnamon. Let it steep for 10 minutes. Add a black tea bag and steep for an additional two minutes. Remove the tea bag and cinnamon stick and sip it. Have this twice a day.
Note: If you are allergic to cinnamon, avoid it as it may aggravate the symptoms of diarrhoea.
3. Fennel Tea
Fennel tea is known to have antioxidant, digestive, carminative properties and can fight against the pathogens in the stomach. It can help treat diarrhoea, flatulence and strengthen your immune system. The presence of minerals like potassium in fennel seeds helps regulate electrolyte levels and prevent discomfort from dehydration.
How to make: Add 1 spoonful of fennel seeds to a cup of boiling water. Let it sit for 10 minutes, strain and serve warm. Drink 2 cups of fennel tea per day.
4. Green Tea
Green tea contains tannins that work as an astringent in the mucous membranes of the intestines. This aids the body to absorb fluids and calms intestinal inflammation. Drink green tea between meals, preferably later in the day to reduce the digestive side effects of caffeine.
How to make: Take a teaspoon of green tea leaves or a green tea bag and add it in a cup of boiling water. Steep the tea for 2-3 minutes not more than that. Drink it after it cools down.
5. Thyme Tea
Thyme is considered to be one of the alternate herbal treatments for ailments affecting the digestive system. It has soothing and antimicrobial properties that help keep the bowel movements and the digestive process stable.
How to make: Boil a cup of water and add 1 teaspoon of thyme. Cool it for 10 minutes and strain it. Take it once a day.
6. Peppermint Tea
Peppermint tea is most commonly referred to as the stomach healer because it is known to soothe many stomach ailments including diarrhoea and flatulence and promote digestion. In addition, peppermint balances the bacterial flora and decreases the production of acidic juices.
How to make: Boil a cup of water and add the peppermint leaves. Let it steep for 10 minutes and strain it. Drink it thrice a day.
7. Ginger Tea
Ginger possesses analgesic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in healing stomach ailments. This spice warms up the stomach and is a great tonic for the digestive system. Drinking ginger tea will hydrate your body and replenishes the fluids that are lost during diarrhoea.
How to make: To a cup of boiling water add a few tablespoons of grated ginger. Steep for 5 minutes and have it with a dash of lemon. Have it twice a day.
8. Sage Tea
Sage tea also facilitates in managing the problems of diarrhoea due to its antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. This reduces inflammation in the intestinal linings and physical weakness caused by dehydration.
How to make: Add a few washed sage leaves to a cup of boiling water. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes and strain it. Drink it twice a day.
9. Orange Peel Tea
Who knew the peel of oranges could actually treat diarrhoea? Well, orange peels are rich in pectin, which supports the growth of beneficial bacteria or probiotics in the intestines, thus maintaining a healthy intestinal system.
How to make: Chop the orange peels and add in a cup of boiling water. Simmer for 10 minutes. Strain it and drink the tea.
