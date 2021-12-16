What Are The Common Diseases Caused By Bacteria In Humans? Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Bacteria are single-celled microorganisms known for both, causing diseases and the survival of human beings on Earth. They are highly adaptable and multiples at rapid rates.

According to a study, there are estimated to be around five million trillion trillion (five with 30 zeroes) bacteria on Earth. [1] Other studies say that out of the total bacterial species, only 1-5 per cent of them are pathogenic and cause human diseases and death.

In this article, we will discuss some of the common diseases caused by bacteria and their symptoms. Take a look.

1. Food Poisoning

Food poisoning is caused by a range of foodborne pathogenic bacteria like Bacillus cereus, Clostridium botulinum, Escherichia coli, Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp. Some viruses and parasites are also the main cause of the infection, however, most of the outbreaks are due to bacterial agents. Symptoms of food poisoning may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and abdominal pain. [2]

2. Boils

Boils or furuncle is a pus-filled bacterial infection most commonly caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. People usually have these bacteria in the lining of the nostrils. The bacteria do not cause problems most of the times, but may lead to boils due to the weakening of the immune system. Boils are typically big yellow pus-filled pimples that pain when touched. It can also cause fever and fatigue in some people. [3]

3. Strep Throat

Strep throat is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococcus (GAS). The bacterium is a human-specific pathogen and may cause mild to life-threatening infections in humans. Some of the symptoms of strep throat may include soreness, itchiness or pain in the throat. [4]

What Is Strep Throat? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Prevention

4. Whooping Cough

Whooping cough or pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused due to the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Studies say that before the discovery of its vaccine, pertussis was majorly responsible for death around the world, especially among children. Symptoms of whooping cough typically progress from fatigue, fever and respiratory tract infection to recurrent and rapid coughs, along with whooping noise when breathing in. [5]

5. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Urinary tract infections or UTIs are bacterial infections of the bladder and is highly caused due to the bacterium Escherichia coli. The infection is prevalent among women aged between 16-35 years. UTIs mainly get resolved on their own within a few dates, but in some immunocompromised patients, it may get severe. Common symptoms of UTI may include a burning sensation while urinating, stomach pain, frequent urination, fever and chills. [6]

6. Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea can be both bacterial and viral. Most of the patients with diarrhoea present acute symptoms which does not require lab testing and may go on their own, while some chronic diarrhoea forms can be due to Clostridium difficile bacteria and may cause bloody stools or other severe symptoms. Diarrhoea is often characterised by loose stools, watery stools and abdomen pain. [7]

What Is Dysuria Or Painful Urination? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatments

7. Cellulitis

Cellulitis comes under common bacterial skin infection caused due to bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes, the same that cause strep throat infection. The condition mostly occurs in middle and older age adults. Some of the symptoms of the bacterial skin infection may include oedema, tenderness, warmth, red spots, pain, blisters and fever. Cellulitis is usually a result of a breakdown in the skin barrier such as skin injuries, insect bites and skin infections. [8]

8. Gastritis

The most common cause of gastritis worldwide is Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria. The condition can be both acute and chronic and could be the result of tobacco smoking, alcoholism, use of steroids, an autoimmune condition, radiation, Crohn disease or other socioeconomic and environmental unhygienic conditions. Symptoms of gastritis may include sudden stomach pain, vomiting, indigestion, nausea and feeling of fullness in the upper abdomen. [9]

9. Gonorrhoea

The bacterial pathogen responsible for gonorrhoea is Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted disease and is highly prevalent among young adults. If left untreated, the condition can cause complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility. Some of the symptoms of gonorrhoea may include vaginal discharge, pelvic pain and pain during urination. [10]

10. Otitis media

Otitis media is an infection of the middle ear commonly caused due to the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae and Moraxella catarrhalis which is responsible for around 95 per cent of the condition. The condition is highly prevalent in children between ages 6-24 months. Symptoms of otitis media may include difficulty in sleeping, ear pain, fever and hearing difficulties. [11]

To Conclude

Bacteria are found everywhere, including soil to water bodies and can survive at different extreme temperatures. Antibiotics are the first-line treatment method for many bacterial infections. Consult a medical expert for early diagnosis and treatment of the aforementioned bacterial infections.

Image Credit: Freepik.com