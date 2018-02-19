13 Home Remedies For Itchy Skin

Do dryness and itchiness on your skin always make you feel very uncomfortable? If yes, you should know that scratching an itchy skin is a common problem that many people suffer with. Itchy skin can be annoying and can distract you from doing your daily activities.

Itchy skin can be caused by various factors, which include allergic reactions, insect bites, skin infections, dry weather, medicines, certain soaps and detergents or some dermatological condition like psoriasis.

If you have an itchy skin, you will notice bumps, blisters, rashes, redness,etc., on the skin. This can be a little worrisome, as it can lead to eczema or scabies, etc. Itching of the skin can cause skin tear from scratching which actually can be dangerous for the skin.

So, in order to prevent bacterial infections and further diseases in the skin due to itching, you can try out simple home remedies for treating itchy skin.

Read on to know about the home remedies for skin itching.

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda is the most common home remedy for treating itchy skin and skin rashes. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that have a soothing effect on the skin.

You can add 1 cup of baking soda to your bathtub water.

Soak yourself for half an hour and pat dry the skin.

2. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is an age-old home remedy used for treating skin itching and skin rashes. It provides an instant relief when you apply it on the skin. Dab a little coconut oil on your fingers and massage the affected area gently with your fingertips.

Don't wash it off. 3. Powdered Oatmeal Powdered oatmeal helps to soothe an itchy skin because it contains anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that will provide you with an instant relief. Add a little amount of water to a cup of powdered oatmeal and make it into a fine paste.

Apply this mixture on the itchy skin and keep it on for half an hour.

Do this every day. 4. Tulsi Leaves Tulsi leaves have potent anti-itching agents that can ward off the itchiness from the skin. Crush 6 tulsi leaves and dip it in a little amount of coconut oil.

Apply this mixture to soothe your skin. 5. Lemon Lemon has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-irritant properties that can help soothe an itchy skin. Extract the juice from two lemons and apply it on the affected area.

Allow it to dry and then wash the area with lukewarm water. 6. Neem Leaves Neem leaves have anti-fungal, antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which are famous for treating various skin problems. You can either apply a little amount of neem oil on the itchy area or crush a few neem leaves and apply. 7. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar has anti-fungal, antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-itching properties that will help to get rid of your itchy skin. Add 3 cups of apple cider vinegar to your bathtub water.

Soak yourself for 30 minutes.

Do this daily. 8. Sesame Seed Oil Sesame seed oil can soothe an itchy skin and will aid in healing and nourishing the skin from within. Apply a little amount of sesame seed oil to the affected area and leave it on for a few hours. 9. Mint Mint consists of cooling, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and astringent properties that can treat an itchy skin. Crush the washed mint leaves and strain the juice.

Use the juice on the affected area. 10. Aloe Vera Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can help reduce itchiness on the skin. Extract the gel from the aloe vera leaf and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. 11. Peppermint Oil Peppermint oil consists of anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and soothing properties that help to relieve itching caused by scabies or dermatitis. Add a few drops of peppermint oil in your bathtub water and soak yourself for half an hour.

You can also add 4 drops of peppermint oil to 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and apply it on the affected area. 12. Honey Honey contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can soothe an itchy skin. If the itch is due to an insect bite, honey is the best home remedy. Apply a mixture of honey and olive oil on the affected area. 13. Olive Oil Olive oil can cure skin irritation, itchy skin and skin rashes because it has antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply direct olive oil on the affected itchy skin and the itchiness will go away in a few days' time.

