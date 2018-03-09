11 Natural Home Remedies For Arm Pain

Do you often suffer from an arm pain? Arm pain is common among many people and it can occur in any part of your arm. The pain is sometimes unbearable and painful, preventing you from carrying out your day-to-day activities.
The arm is used for lifting things, holding, grabbing and throwing. So, if your arm is in pain, it becomes quite difficult to do certain things. A mild pain in the arm can be due to a poor sleeping position, poor blood circulation, repetitive motions or excessive exercising.
The other causes of arm pain include a pinched nerve, broken bone, rotator cuff injury, sprain, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. You will have the following symptoms of arm pain such as swelling or cramps, stiffness, swollen lymph nodes under the arm, and redness.
To get rid of the arm pain instantly, you can try out these simple, natural home remedies for arm pain.
1. Cold Compress
Cold compress is one of the effective remedies to treat arm pain. The cold temperature will help to numb the tissue in the painful area, therefore, reducing pain. This also reduces inflammation.
Put some ice cubes in a towel and wrap it in your arm.
- Keep the towel for 15 minutes.
- Repeat this method daily for a few days.
2. Elevation
To reduce arm pain, you can keep the painful arm elevated. Elevation will ensure proper blood circulation in the arm area and will speed up the healing process.
- Use one or two pillows under your arm whenever you are resting and sleeping.
- This method will promote a proper blood flow.
3. Hot Compress
Hot compress can help cure arm pain. This remedy is only effective after 48 hours from when the injury occurred or the pain began.
- Fill a tub of hot water and dip your arm into it for 10-15 minutes.
- Do this method twice a day.
4. Rest
Resting your hand properly will repair the soft tissue damage that occurs with mild pain. Rest your hands on a soft pillow to reduce the pain and inflammation. For 72 hours, allow the arm to rest without doing any strenuous activities.
5. Massage
Massaging is another good home remedy to treat arm pain. It will help to release the stress in the painful area.
- Warm a tablespoon of mustard oil or coconut oil.
- Rub the warm oil on the painful area.
- Massage the arm gently to improve blood circulation.
- Do this several times in a day.
6. Turmeric
Turmeric can also help to cure arm pain. Curcumin, a compound present in turmeric, contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that work well to reduce swelling and pain.
- Make a paste by mixing 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.
- Rub this paste in the painful arm.
- Do this method twice a day.
7. Ginger
Ginger is another effective remedy to treat arm pain. It has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can eliminate any type of inflammation. Ginger helps to boost the blood circulation and speeds up the healing process.
- You can drink 3 cups of ginger tea daily.
8. Cayenne Pepper
Cayenne pepper contains a compound called capsaicin, which has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce arm pain quickly.
- Mix ½ a teaspoon of cayenne pepper with 1 tablespoon of lukewarm olive oil.
- Apply it on the affected area and massage it gently for 30 seconds.
9. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is another effective remedy that can help reduce arm pain. It has alkalizing and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling and pain.
- Add 2 cups of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar to your bath water.
- Soak yourself in it for 30 minutes.
- Repeat this method daily.
10. Lavender Oil
Lavender oil is an essential oil, which is used to relax exhausted muscles. It will reduce pain and inflammation in the arm.
- Add 5 drops of lavender oil in your bath water.
- Soak your arm into it for 30 minutes.
11. Magnesium Foods
Magnesium helps in muscle contraction and nerve function and hence, it can treat arm pain.
- Eat magnesium-rich foods like beans, nuts, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, etc.
