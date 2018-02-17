11 Home Remedies For Burning Sensation In The Stomach

Do you often suffer from a peculiar burning sensation in your stomach? There are many who experience the same and this happens due to an acid reflux in the stomach, which comes all the way to the chest. This causes a discomfort in the chest and in the abdomen.

This burning sensation in the stomach is caused by gastritis, food allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, bacterial infection, ulcers, coeliac disease, among others. Other causes are smoking, obesity, medicines, emotional stress, alcohol and a poor diet.

When you suffer from a burning stomach, you will have these symptoms which include heartburn, gas, nausea or vomiting, bloating, sore throat, cough, hiccups and difficulty in swallowing food.

There are certain medications that can help relieve you from the burning sensation, but it can have side effects. However, you can try out the below-listed home remedies to cure the burning sensation in your stomach to get an immediate relief.

Here is a list of the easy home remedies for burning sensation in the stomach.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a good home remedy for curing the burning sensation in the stomach. It's because it has an alkalizing effect that balances the acid level in the stomach.

Mix 2 teaspoons of raw apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water.

Add a little honey to it and drink it twice a day.

2. Aloe Vera Aloe vera soothes the burning sensation and eases heart burn. It has cooling properties that can relieve heartburn and other symptoms. Drink ½ a cup of aloe vera juice before a meal. 3. Yogurt Yogurt is loaded with probiotics that can bring a great relief to your stomach. It contains good bacteria that will help boost your digestive health. Eat yogurt after a meal to treat the burning sensation of your stomach. 4. Cold Milk Cold milk can help in controlling the gastric acids in the stomach. It prevents the build-up of acidity in the stomach, which causes the burning sensation. Have a glass of cold milk after a meal. 5. Green Tea Or Peppermint Tea Herbal teas like green tea or peppermint tea calm the stomach because they contain anti-inflammatory properties. Choose the tea of your choice and steep the tea bag in a cup of hot water.

Drink the herbal tea twice in a day. 6. Ginger Ginger aids better absorption of vital nutrients to ensure a healthy digestion. This reduces the burning sensation of the stomach. You can chew a small piece of ginger or you can make ginger tea. 7. Fruits Fruits like banana, papaya and apple have natural antacids that can treat the burning sensation of your stomach. Eat 1 piece of fruit of your choice to get an instant relief. 8. Chamomile Tea Chamomile tea contains many agents that can bring relief from the burning sensation. Add 2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers to a cup of hot water.

Steep it for 5 minutes and strain it.

Add a little amount of honey and drink it thrice a day. 9. Almonds Almonds have the ability to neutralize the juices in the stomach, thus relieving you from the burning sensation. Eat 5-6 almonds after a meal to soothe your intestines. 10. Basil Basil contains therapeutic properties and cooling agents that will provide an immediate relief from the burning sensation. Boil the basil leaves for 15 minutes and strain it.

Add some honey and drink it. 11. Slippery Elm Herb Slippery elm is a good home remedy for treating burning sensation in the stomach. It has antioxidants that can ease inflammatory bowel symptoms. Steep 1 teaspoon of this herb in a cup of boiling water.

Strain it and drink it twice a day.

