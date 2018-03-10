10 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Sweaty Palms And Feet

Summers have already set in and this is the time when your body will start sweating profusely, including your palms and feet. Too much of excess sweat embarrasses a person and this is the worst part of the summers.

Many people suffer from sweaty palms and feet and this occurs when you sweat more than normal due to the surrounding temperature or your activity level or stress.

Excessive sweating in medical terms is known as hyperhidrosis. This condition can affect any part of the body, but the most common areas are the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, underarms and face.

There are several natural home remedies to treat sweaty palms and feet. Have a look.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The most effective home remedy for treating sweaty palms and feet is apple cider vinegar. It has astringent properties that help control excessive sweating by keeping the pores tight.

Make a solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of rose water.

Apply it on your palms and feet.

2. Lemon Juice Lemon is another simple home remedy for treating sweaty palms and feet. Lemon helps to eliminate the bacteria and will keep your palms and feet smelling nice and fresh. Add the juice of 1 lemon to a cup of water.

Soak a wash-cloth in it and rub it in your palms and feet.

Leave it on for 20 minutes. 3. Tomatoes The astringent and cooling properties in tomatoes can help control the sweaty palms and feet. Tomatoes will help shrink the pores and block the ducts that secrete sweat. Cut a big tomato slice and rub it over your palms and feet. 4. Cornstarch Cornstarch is another natural home remedy to deal with sweaty palms and feet. It works as a natural antiperspirant, which helps absorb the moisture. Mix equal amounts of cornstarch and baking soda.

Rub it on your palms and feet. 5. Black Tea Drinking black tea will help cure sweaty palms and feet. Black tea is rich in tannins that have astringent properties. Hold moist tea bags in your palms for 5 minutes.

Repeat this thrice a day. 6. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is another effective remedy for treating sweaty palms and feet. It controls excessive sweating due to its astringent properties. Add 5 drops of tea tree oil to a bowl of lukewarm water.

Dip a cotton into it and rub it on your palms and feet. 7. Sage Sage is another natural home remedy that has strong astringent properties. It is used for treating sweaty palms and feet. Put 3 sage tea bags in a cup of water.

Allow it to steep for a few minutes.

Soak your sweaty palms in this water for 20 minutes.

Repeat this once a day. 8. Magnesium-rich Foods A deficiency in magnesium can also lead to sweaty palms and feet. Increase the intake of magnesium by eating magnesium-rich foods. Eat almonds, avocados, bananas, beans, cashews, walnuts, etc. 9. Rosewater Rosewater is one of the best home remedies to cure the condition of sweaty palms and feet. Boil fresh rose petals in water for 15 minutes.

Strain the mixture and apply it on your palms and feet. 10. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is a good antiperspirant that can treat the condition of sweaty palms and feet. The soothing fragrance will keep your hands and feet fresh. Take a small amount of oil and rub it on the hands.

This will stop sweating.

