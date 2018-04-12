10 Natural Home Remedies For Cold And Flu

During childhood, to avoid going to school pretending to be sick and getting into bed was fun, right? But, when the actual cold and flu hits you, then it's worrisome. The combination of body aches, chills, fever and nasal congestion can be enough to make anyone feel miserable.

Health experts are of the belief that over-the-counter medications can be fatal when given to children, especially if they are under the age of two. Also, some medications if had too much could put too much pressure on the kidneys and liver.

Influenza, also known as flu, is an infectious viral disease that affects the upper respiratory system, including your throat, lungs and nose. Flu is the most common viral disease that affects most of the people across the world.

You can treat cold and flu with simple home remedies. Get ready to turn your kitchen cabinet into a medicine cabinet with these natural home remedies.

1. Oregano

Oregano is a powerful herb to treat a hacking cough. It is a powerhouse of flu-fighting properties, since its antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal properties are enough to fight against a flu. Oregano can also be used to treat lung or respiratory conditions.

Pour 1 cup of boiling water over 1 teaspoon of dried oregano and let it stand for 10 minutes.

Add some honey if the taste is too bitter.

Drink this mixture twice a day.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an aromatic herb that has secret powers, besides flavouring oatmeal and cookies. It has analgesic properties and anti-fungal properties that can be used to treat bronchitis. This spice helps in dilating the blood vessels and also lowers blood sugar concentration and improves insulin sensitivity.

In a cup of boiling water, add the cinnamon powder.

Let it steep for 2 minutes.

Drink this mixture three times a day.

3. Garlic

Garlic is antibiotic, antibacterial and antimicrobial in nature. To treat phlegm mucus, garlic is the spice you should reach out for. Its highly anti-viral, immune-stimulating properties will kill the upper respiratory tract infections. According to the research from the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences in India, garlic is a great medicine for yeast infections and urinary tract infections too.

Spreading crushed garlic and olive oil on a piece of bread will knock off the upper respiratory infections.

4. Ginger

Ginger is an antispasmodic, which means it may have the power to stop the spasm of coughing. It also helps in stimulating the immune system. To clear your phlegm mucus, this spice is also good for treating it.

Slice fresh ginger and simmer it in boiling water for 20 minutes.

Add a cinnamon stick or a dash of lemon in it.

Drink this tea daily.

5. Nutmeg

Nutmeg contains tryptophan, which will make you feel sleepy easily. This spice can bring relief from unpleasant cold and flu symptoms that are body aches and a restless feeling in falling asleep.

Grate nutmeg in your food or into your tea.

6. Rosemary

Rosemary is high in antiviral and antibacterial properties. It promotes liver detoxification and gallbladder function, it improves memory and promotes hair growth. Also, drinking rosemary tea will help ease muscle pain and spasm, support the circulatory and nervous systems.

Simmer rosemary herb in water for 10 minutes and cool it.

Drink this mixture three times a day until the cold is gone.

7. Thyme

Thyme is a lovely aromatic herb with powerful antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-viral and antibacterial properties that can help treat cold and flu. Thyme has volatile oils like thymol and tannins, which work for spasmodic coughs and for fighting sickness.

Add 1-2 teaspoons of thyme to 4 cups of water.

Drink this thrice a day.

8. Honey

Honey has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Drinking honey in tea with lemon can cure sore throat. Research shows that honey is an effective cough suppressant and is an excellent home remedy to treat cold and flu symptoms.

Have 2 teaspoons of honey before bedtime daily.

9. Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a very important role in the body and has many health benefits too. Limes, oranges, grapefruit, leafy greens and other fruits and vegetables contain vitamin C. Adding a dash of fresh lemon juice to hot tea with honey may reduce phlegm mucus when you are sick. Also, getting enough of vitamin C can relieve you from the upper respiratory tract infections.

Eat more of vitamin C-rich foods to help cure cold and flu.

10. Salt Water

Salt water gargle will help in treating cold and flu as well as help prevent the upper respiratory infections. Salt water will also decrease the severity of cold symptoms like easing sore throat pain and nasal congestion. Gargling with salt water will reduce and loosen the mucus, which contains bacteria and virus.

Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in a full glass of water.

Swish it around your mouth and throat.

Then spit it out.

