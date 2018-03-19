10 Home Remedies To Reduce Swelling In The Fingers

We use our fingers constantly for every little work that we do. And even a slight swelling or pain can cause discomfort, making it hard to use the swollen finger.

Fingers can swell for a lot of reasons and it becomes extremely uncomfortable to touch things. A swollen finger can occur due to fluid build-up or inflammation.

This can happen because of insect bites, an injury like a sprained or jammed finger, fluid retention, rash, infection, high salt intake, hormonal changes in the body and exposure to extreme temperature.

Also, a swollen finger can be caused by certain health problems such as cellulitis, rheumatoid arthritis, fungal infection and so on.

If it's a mild finger swelling, you can try out simple home remedies.

Here is a list of home remedies to reduce swelling in the fingers. Take a look.

1. Hydrotherapy

Hydrotherapy, which includes cold and warm water treatments, can help reduce the swelling in the fingers.

In 2 separate small bowls, add warm water and cold water.

Soak the affected finger in warm water for 4 minutes.

Then, again soak your finger in cold water for 1 minute.

Repeat this process thrice a day.

2. Warm Oil Massage A warm oil massage will reduce swelling of the fingers. It will relax the sore muscles and improve blood circulation. Warm some mustard oil.

Massage your fingers with mustard oil.

Do it for 5 minutes. 3. Finger Exercise If your swollen fingers is due to poor blood circulation or fluid retention. Exercising is a great home remedy to reduce swelling. Close your fingers into a fist and hold it for 1 minute.

Slowly, open your fingers and stretch it.

Do this several times in a day. 4. Epsom Salt Epsom salt contains magnesium sulphate, which is a perfect home remedy for treating swollen fingers. It will help in reducing the swelling. In a bowl of hot water, add 2 tablespoons of Epsom salt.

Soak your fingers for 10 minutes.

Do this twice daily. 5. Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in treating swollen fingers. Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder with 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

Apply it on the affected finger.

Let it dry and rinse off with lukewarm water. 6. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar provides relief from swollen fingers. Its high potassium content reduces fluid retention in the fingers. In a bowl, add water and mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

Soak a towel into it and wring out the excess water.

Wrap the towel around your fingers for 10 minutes. 7. Black Tea Bags Black tea bags are packed with antioxidants and tannins that help to reduce the finger swelling.

Prepare black tea using a black tea bag. Remove the tea bag and keep it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Place the cold tea bag on the swollen finger for 10 minutes.

Replace this several times in a day. 8. Ice Pack If you are experiencing swollen fingers, ice is a great home remedy. It will help to reduce the inflammation. Take a few ice cubes and wrap them in a towel.

Place the towel on your fingers for 5-10 minutes. 9. Aloe Vera If your swollen finger is due to an insect bite, then aloe vera is the best remedy. Aloe vera will provide relief and help your fingers to recover quickly. Extract the aloe vera gel and apply it on your fingers. 10. Reduce Salt Intake Excess salt or sodium is another contributing factor behind swollen fingers. High amounts of sodium can cause fluid retention on the fingers. Use less amount of salt in cooking.

Consume less foods which contain added salt.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.

ALSO READ: 10 Simple Home Remedies To Eliminate Stress